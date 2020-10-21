realme Philippines elevates style with Donnalyn Bartolome using the realme 7i

realme Philippines, the top 2 smartphone brand in the country, joins every passionate young Filipino as they start their quest for success with powerful and reliable technology. Starting October 22, the latest realme device — realme 7i — will be available in the Philippines. The realme 7i launch was headlined by certified kakaibabe Donnalyn Bartolome, the official face of realme 7i.

A stylish and dependable lower midrange smartphone that gets the job done for the country’s next top students, artists, vloggers and photographers. Donnalynn led the reveal of realme 7i’s stylish design, 64MP quad-camera setup that captures every style, large display with a 90Hz refresh rate and large-capacity 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology.

All these features and power come packaged in a trendy design inspired by the whimsical scenes of the Arctic and the Northern Lights. The realme 7i comes in two colorways: Polar Blue and Aurora Green. The back of the phone has a mirror finish at the top and a matte finish at the bottom perfect for the users’ inner fashionista.

“Although quarantine measures restrict travel and gatherings and require us to stay indoors, this doesn’t mean that life stops. People still have to work, get an education, enhance their skills and pursue their passions. We want to make adjusting to the new normal easier through the realme 7i, our midrange offering that can help young Filipinos start pursuing their passions and succeed in their daily adventures. Whether it be doing work or school requirements during the day or gaming and binge-watching at night, the realme 7i delivers an elevated and uninterrupted smartphone experience, a fitting cap to the launch of our 7 series,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

The launch coincided with the announcement of realme 7i’s ambassador, Philippine Social Media Sweetheart Donnalyn Bartolome. Bartolome gained online popularity by unapologetically being herself across her work, from music to online content. The social media star walked the audience through the best features of the realme 7i and showcased how the new device can be the youth’s stylish partner in pursuing their passions, skills and interests.

For those always on the run

Young go-getters constantly juggling roles and responsibilities — deadlines to meet, emails to answer, friends to catch up with, modules to finish, phone calls to make — will find the perfect partner for their high-maintenance schedule with the realme 7i.

The newest smartphone from realme Philippines, as revealed by Donnalynn, boasts a 5,000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge technology that needs less than two hours to fully charge and lasts up to 34 days on standby mode. The realme 7i’s large-capacity battery is perfect for aspiring content creators, students and digital buffs who are looking for a stylish and heavy-duty smartphone that can support their daily lifestyle activities.

When used in Super Power Saving Mode, the phone can last up to 41.1 hours on standby even with only 5 percent power, a very helpful tool especially if you don’t have a powerbank on hand.

Ready for your close-up?

Developing creative skills, especially if you’re a beginner, gets easy with the new UIS Max Video Stabilization feature of the realme 7i. Besides a wider field of vision, it ensures an anti-shake effect for that smooth shot even while running or jumping that’s just perfect for that next vlog. The realme 7i’s powerful camera also has built-in night filters such as Cyberpunk, Flamingo and Modern Gold for ready-to-go artistic shots.

Young Filipino users eager to take their mobile photography a notch higher can rely on realme 7i’s quad-camera module with four different lenses — 64MP primary camera, EIS 119-degree ultra-wide lens, macro lens and B&W portrait lens — ready to capture even the minutest detail of that new artwork, and a perfect buddy in unleashing the inner fashionista. For even better selfies, the realme 7i’s 16MP front camera is developed for different skin types, face shapes and features, allowing users to take more accurate and natural-looking shots.

The realme 7i is powered by a 16MP front camera sensor that supports AI beauty, bokeh effect, and HDR. With these superb camera features, vloggers, influencers and enthusiasts can take bomb selfies and enhance their Instagram feeds while investing in their hobbies without having to drain their wallets in the process.

Immersive experience that never goes out of style

A few hours of relaxing and de-stressing never hurt anybody, right?

Donnalynn flaunted realme 7i’s 6.5 inches large display, perfect for binge-watching favorite series on TV or Netflix with family or hours of video games with friends. With the realme 7i’s 90Hz refresh rate, videos play smoother and snappier and video game details look sharper — and all without lag. Users can now enjoy multitasking without worrying.

Price and availability

The realme 7i available in the Philippine comes in the 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration and retails for Php11,990. This latest 7 series device will initially be available exclusively on the official stores of realme Philippines on LazMall and Shopee. In celebration of the new device’s launch, customers can enjoy a Php1,000 discount during the flash sale of the two e-commerce giants on October 22.

As one of the smartphone brands with the most channels, realme Philippines will also be making the realme 7i available in all offline stores and kiosks nationwide starting October 24. Purchasers of the latest realme 7 series device on October 24 and 25 will get a free realme Band worth Php1,390.

realme Philippines has forged strong partnerships with key industry players over the years to make its products much more attainable and available. realme customers may purchase the realme 7i at 0% interest on a six-month plan from Home Credit. Holders of major cards may also avail of the device at 0% interest on a six-month plan.

For those interested in 64MP photography offered by the realme 7 series, watch out for more discounts for the entire lineup at successive flash sale events on LazMall and Shopee starting October 23.

Fans are encouraged to follow the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of realme Philippines for the latest updates on the top 2 smartphone brand in the country and all its products.