realme Philippines goes all-out at Lazada, Shopee 9.9. sale; Score discount promos up to 38% off!

The Ber months are officially here, commencing the longest Holiday season in the world. realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, kicks off the Filipino Christmas season by offering exclusive discounts at the much-awaited Lazada and Shopee 9.9. Sale.

Early-bird Christmas shoppers can snag up to 38 percent off on realme products, ranging from newly launched smartphones to premium AIoT devices on September 9.

Squad members who are also about to start their online classes can score quality smartphones fitting for their academic needs at a discounted price.

Make your list and checkout twice at the grand Lazada 9.9 Sale

Be sure to stay up at the wee hours of the night on September 09 to grab some of realme’s recently launched devices at a lower price during Lazada’s Brand Mega Offer from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The country’s first 6,000 mAh battery beast with 18W Quick Charge, the realme C15 (4+64 GB), alongside the brand’s flagship star-shooter device, the realme X3 Superzoom (12+256 GB), will be discounted to Php 6,490.00 and Php 24,490.00, respectively. This gives purchasers a Php 500.00 discount on both premium devices.

Other bang-for-buck realme smartphones will be present at Lazada’s Brand Mega Offer, with price tags slashed by Php 500.00. The triple-camera gaming monster, realme C3 (3+32 GB) will have a discounted price of Php 5,490.00 while the realme 5i (3+64 GB) variant will be priced at only Php 6,490.00.

Furthermore, the sub-10k range disruptor for gaming and content creators, the realme 6i, is also up for grabs at a discounted price with its 3+64 GB variant down to Php 7,490.00 and the 4+128 GB variant at only Php 9,490.00.

Fans who stay tuned can score bigger price discounts on select realme devices during Lazada’s Flash Sale Offers happening in succession from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., then from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. realme’s roster of flash sale offerings with up to Php 700.00 off includes the #EntryLevelUp realme C11 (2+32 GB), the power-duo realme 6 (4+128 GB) and 6 Pro (8+128 GB), and the battery beast realme C15 (3+64 GB). Purchasers of the realme 6 and realme 6 Pro can also enjoy an added Php 100.00 and Php 300.00 discount on top of the devices’ flash sale price by using the codes REALME6 and REALME6PRO upon checkout.

realme is also offering great deals and discounts on its AIoT devices — the perfect addition to holiday shopping lists for on-the-go buddies and music-loving family members. Enjoy a whooping Php 1,400.00 discount on the realme Watch, its final price being Php 2,590.00. It’s also the perfect moment to throw in a pair of exclusive realme Watch straps discounted at 10 percent off. The newly released realme Buds Classic can also be purchased at only Php 490.00—17 percent off of its original price. These discounted devices are all available during the Brand Mega Offer and Flash Sale Offers. Additionally, realme is also slashing the prices of some of its AIoT accessories by up to 38 percent during the Flash Sales.

Say “Salamat, Shopee” with these super Shopee 9.9 offers

Christmas rush is a thing of the past for Shopee is all set in helping shoppers get great deals on September 09.

During the Shopee Midnight Sale from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., customers can bag realme AIoT devices with a discount of up to 33 percent. They can also get the Wireless Buds for only Php 1,349.00 — more than Php 600.00 off of its original price — and the realme Band for only Php 1,159.00, the perfect holiday duo for buddies with an active lifestyle. Customers can also enjoy Php 800.00 off on the realme Buds Air priced at only Php 3,190.00—a sure fit for the on-the-go audiophiles. The realme Powerbank 1 is also available with a 33 percent discount, a large-capacity device that will keep fun fueled all day long.

Shoppers are encouraged to set their alarms for Shopee 9.9’s Flash Sale Offers happening in multiple time slots from 12:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Some of the devices that will be discounted are the realme C12 (3+32 GB) from 12:00 a.m. to 1:59 a.m., realme 6 (8+128 GB) from 7:00 p.m. to 7:29 p.m., and realme 6 Pro (8+128 GB) from 2:00 a.m. to 8:59 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 2:59 p.m.

For a minimum spend of Php 1,500.00 on a single transaction, consumers can also enjoy an added 8 percent off of their purchases on top of the Flash Sale price by using the code GADGETZONE8.

Select realme devices from smartphones to accessories will also be on sale up to 29 percent off throughout the day starting at 3:00 a.m. Fans can enjoy up to Php 600.00 off of the realme 6 series and the discounted prices of the realme C11 and realme 5, offered with a final price tag of Php 4,910.00 and Php 6,649.00, respectively.

Squad members can also finally complete the realme experience by availing the great price drops on select realme accessories. Squad members are encouraged to start ticking off their holiday gift lists early by filling in their carts with exclusive products from the official realme Philippines flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Dare to be realme recap

After daring to paint the town yellow with a string of fun-filled activities, realme Philippines recently capped off its first-ever realme Fan Fest. Following the jampacked month of awesome online competitions and games, realme fans can check out realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and Tiktok account @realmeph on September 4 for the much-awaited announcement of the winners of the Spot the Angkas, realme x Forever 21 Fashion Challenge and realme Tiktok treats.