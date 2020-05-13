realme Philippines launches realme 6i, the smartphone for the lifestyle needs of Filipinos

Realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, launches the latest smartphone to match the lifestyle needs of Filipinos and disrupt the sub-10K segment, the realme 6i.

The realme 6i offers a bang-for-buck experience with technology and features yet to be seen in its tier: a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 5,000mAh battery. With these features, the realme 6i optimizes user experience and elevates it to that of a midrange smartphone. The successor of the realme 5, the realme 6i boasts a 35 percent CPU performance boost over the former. This latest smartphone offering from realme is ready to unleash the power of young aspirants in the fields of gaming, photography and content creation and move young dreamers’ goals forward.

“The realme 6i is an affordable device designed for young Filipinos – the aspiring gamers, photographers and content creators. Realme is a brand for the youth and we want to be with them as they pursue what they are most passionate about by offering a smartphone that would cater to their active lifestyles,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

Conquer the arena

The realme 6i is the first smartphone to run on the powerful MediaTek Helio G80, which enhances the device’s power efficiency for longer gameplay and smoothens the performance of heavy-loading game engines. Gamers, including the young and amateur ones, will bring their game a notch higher and enjoy gaming bonding moments with the device’s high-tier gaming features.

The smartphone is supported by an octa-core CPU that has a frequency of up to 2GHz and is equipped by a Mali G52 1000MHz GPU to guarantee real visual sense and more advanced image rendering. Offering a 25 percent increase in GPU performance to its predecessor.

The realme 6i also boasts a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery that allows users to enjoy long hours of gaming, entertainment and video streaming. While the 18W Quick Charge and a 9V/2A charging kit ensure fast-charging capability to always keep users up with their active lifestyle.

Straight out of the box, the realme 6i runs on the realme UI based on Android 10 for an enhanced and seamless Android experience. The device features a triple-card slot to support dual-nano SIMs and a Micro SD card of up to 256GB memory. It also features a 0.27-second ultra-fast fingerprint unlock and facial recognition to ensure data security and privacy.

The #realme6i is your newest companion in power and style, for as low as P7,990! ⚡️🔥Plus, score 𝗣𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝗢𝗙𝗙 on Lazada… Posted by realme on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Upgraded camera experience

The realme 6i reframes the imaging experience in the value smartphone category by offering aspiring photographers a quad-camera setup of 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, 2MP ultra-macro lens and 48MP main camera. The high-quality imaging performance lets young Filipinos start taking pro-life shots and develop good content even while staying indoor.

The device’s main 48MP camera features an f/18 large aperture and a 6P lens that provides an all-around photography experience for various scenarios. The 8MP ultra wide-angle lens has a 119° field of view that enables users to capture stunning landscape images and architecture. Its 2MP portrait lens supports the new color filter system of realme that enhances image contrast and adds more texture to portrait images. The 2MP ultra-macro lens has a 4cm shooting distance to enable users to see the finest details of the subject.

The 16MP ultra-clear front camera of the realme 6i uses a Quad Bayer intelligent pixel 4-in-1 technology with an aperture of F2.0 to synthesize large pixels for better resolution and quality even in low light.

The phone also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps with good details, accurate colors and high contrast even in a low-light setting.

An artwork in itself

Styled to match the trendy aesthetic of the youth, the realme 6i has a classic premium vibe and features two trendy colors inspired by nature: White Milk and Green Tea. The back of the realme 6i has been polished hundreds of times and underwent a unique spray coating process to achieve a matte visual and delicate finish.

The smartphone is designed by industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa, the same genius behind the design of the realme X series Master Edition. Fukasawa, who is also in charge of product development and design at Japanese retail company MUJI, is famous for relatively simple yet striking designs.

The realme 6i features a 6.5-inch mini-drop screen for a wider and clearer display. This gives the phone a high screen ratio of 89.8 percent and a bigger display for even more enjoyable web navigation, data checking, image browsing and video streaming.

The smartphone also has an Eye Care feature, which reduces radiation by automatically adjusting the screen color temperature to reduce blue light, thereby preventing eye strain.

A partner for the young, active and fit

To support the highly active lifestyle of the youth and their health and fitness goals, realme Philippines is also officially launching its first fitness wearable, the realme Band. realme Philippines will also be introducing the newest realme Fitness brand influencers — mixed martial arts fighter Rome Trinidad and two-time SEA Games gold medalist for Taekwondo, Japoy Aguilar.

The realme Band integrates an intelligent sports tracker with nine sports modes to match the users’ passion for fitness. It has a built-in high-precision PPG optical 24/7 heart rate sensor that accurately measures real-time heart rate every 5 minutes.

The realme Band’s 0.96-inch large color screen has an easy-click touch button for ease of use. The lightweight device has a simple yet premium design that is also ergonomic and can fit most wrists comfortably.

The realme Band is available in three colors: Black, Green and Yellow. The band can last up to 9 days per charge and can easily charge via its built-in USB Direct Plug.

Pricing and availability

The realme 6i is available in 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants for PHP7,990 and PHP9,990, respectively. On May 15 and 20, customers will be enjoying a price cut of PHP500 on both variants during Lazada’s Flash Sale, which starts at 12:00mn on both dates.

The realme Band is available in three colors for PHP1,390. Customers may avail of the realme Band with a special price of PHP990 on May 23 and 26 on the official Lazada realme store. The Flash Sales for the realme Band would also start at 12:00mn and would run the entire day.

Customers are encouraged to follow the realme Philippines official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Purchasers of the realme 6i and realme Band are also welcome to join the realme community on Facebook to see the latest news and discussions about the brand. Members also get exclusive invites to gatherings, special offers and many more.