realme Philippines pays tribute to couriers in a heartwarming video

realme Philippines, the country’s top 1 smartphone brand, pays tribute to all hardworking delivery staff and resilient Filipino workers in a touching video that shows a father’s sacrifices for his family amidst a challenging year. The special tribute video was premiered on the official Facebook page of realme Philippines yesterday.

Inspired by a true story, this heartwarming tribute underscores the often overlooked yet crucial role of delivery riders in ensuring the mobility of goods and continuous income flow for business establishments in the new normal. It also brings to light the difficulties of workers who were furloughed following the onslaught of several calamities this year.

“Filipinos are some of the most hardworking people around the world — and every form of labor in these trying times must be lauded. Among these are the delivery riders who allowed many of us to receive essential goods and services at the safety of our homes. realme celebrates the valiant work of couriers from all over the country as they brave the roads daily. Saludo po kami sa inyong lahat,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

The video’s story revolves around a man who needed to find an alternative source of income to provide for his family as he is among the many Filipinos who got retrenched from their day jobs following economic challenges in past months.

This initiative from the brand is the highlight of the #realmeWithYou Christmas special campaign, an array of promos, exclusive offers, and activities from realme in time for the Christmas season. Not only to offer the best deals in digital lifestyle products, but also the best engagement for a smartphone brand this yuletide season.

