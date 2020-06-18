realme Philippines introduces additional AIoT devices for Filipino tech lifestyle

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent quarantines have driven everyone to adopt a more digital lifestyle. With protocols like work-from-home and distance learning being set in place, realme Philippines adds new products to its current line-up to complement the digital lifestyle of its young fans. The arrival of the realme Buds Air Neo, Powerbank 2 and Adventure Backpack follows a string of successful smartphone and AIoT product launches, allowing the squad to complete the 360° realme experience.

In the first five months of 2020, realme Philippines has launched five smartphones, a fitness band and smart audio devices. This vigorous launch of products is a testament to the commitment of the fastest growing smartphone brand to offer a much more holistic realme experience.

“Digitalization and technology are what would spell the new normal in the post-pandemic era. This is the reason why we at realme remain aggressive in making more quality and affordable devices available in the Philippines. We are glad that we can support young Filipinos in their adoption of a highly digital lifestyle,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

SUPER LOW LATENCY FOR SUPERIOR AUDIO EXPERIENCE

True Wireless Sound can now be experienced by the youth without having to worry about a costly price tag. The realme Buds Air Neo offers the first Super Low Latency 119.2ms Gaming Mode in the sub-1,500 segment. The Buds Air Neo also intelligently pairs with the user’s smartphone, a feature made possible by its R1 True Wireless Chip, which also comes with dual-channel transmission technology. Gamers, video streamers and movie buffs can also enjoy a rich audio experience with the Buds Air Neo’s 13mm Bass Boost Driver, which unleashes true bass potential and brings about the dynamism and layers of the bass. The smart audio device has an assured 17hours of playback. The realme Buds Air Neo will initially be available in Pop White, but the other colorways Punk Green and Rock Red would be available in the market soon.

Users are encouraged to download the realme Link App to optimize the overall experience for realme AIoT products. The app is available for all Android smartphones and can be downloaded through this link: https://bit.ly/2zE7nci.

SPEEDY POWER FOR THOSE ON THE GO

A digital lifestyle of downloads, uploads and streaming can exhaust any device. To help the youth have a smooth digital experience, realme Philippines also launches the upgraded version of its power accessory, the realme Powerbank 2. The powerbank’s 10,000mAh power is enhanced by an 18W two-way Quick Charge capability. To ensure the safety of AIoT devices while charging up, the realme Powerbank 2 has a low-current charging feature that can be enabled through a double tap on the power button. With a 13-layer Circuit Protection and high-grade safety features, the power device will not incur capacity degradation even after 500 charges. It has USB-A and Type-C charging ports.

The realme Powerbank 2 sports a new micro stripes design. It will be available in black and yellow colors.

STYLE, QUALITY AND CAPACITY FOR NEW ADVENTURES

As everybody prepares for adventures apropos of the new normal, realme Philippines brings the latest addition to its branded merchandise — the realme Adventure Backpack. The backpack has a large 32L capacity storage. Users may store devices in it safely as well as it has a 4-level splash resistance treatment, a separate laptop sleeve that can hold a 17-inch notebook, and a safety buckle. It also comes with features that promote user convenience such as easy-access side pockets and zippers, a multifunctional band, an extra-padded silk handle, thick pearl cotton straps, and a trolley strap. It is made of a 650D high-density British Oxford Cotton, a high-grade combed cotton fabric, for durability.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The realme Buds Air Neo, Powerbank 2 and Adventure Backpack come with a regular SRP of Php 1,990, Php 1,190 and Php 1,490, respectively.

Lazada customers will enjoy a Php 200 discount on each of the new products during a special initial offering promo on June 19, which starts at 12 midnight. On the same date, Shopee users can also avail a special discounted price of Php 1,737 and Php 961 for the realme Buds Air Neo and Powerbank 2 from 12 midnight to 8:59 a.m. and from 12 noon to 11:59 p.m.