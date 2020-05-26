realme Philippines launches 90Hz gaming beast realme 6 on May 27

Lifestyle partner of the youth realme Philippines is set to announce the local availability of the midrange gaming hero realme 6 through a livestream launch on its Facebook page on May 27. This officially completes the realme 6 series in the Philippines with the realme 6 Pro launching on the same day, and the realme 6i being launched two weeks prior.

The realme 6 is poised to be a gaming beast in the midrange segment, bringing top-tier gaming capability to the sub-12k price point. The device packs a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 30W Flash Charge and realme UI Based on Android 10 with new features. Realme VP for Marketing Austine Huang shared, “The new realme 6 is engineered to elevate user experience in key aspects of gaming, performance and style. With the launch of the device, we hope to empower more Filipinos to dabble in the growing mobile gaming industry.”

Empowering gamers with powerful processor

Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T, realme 6 is especially designed to be a device of choice of aspiring gamers. The processor is made using a 12nm process, making it more powerful and efficient. With the combination of the latest updated CPU, GPU, super-fast RAM and powerful AI, realme 6 brings smooth experience to mobile game lovers.

Complementing the device’s impressive performance is a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience with every swipe of the screen. With a superb screen-to-body ratio, the realme 6 brings its users a supreme visual experience. The display is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for better protection.

To fully maximize gaming experience without downtime for recharging, realme 6 comes with flash charging capability that allows the one-hour full battery charging of its 4,300 mAh battery. Even while heavy gaming, the 30W Flash Charge can charge up to 55% in just 60 minutes.

The realme 6 is a capable player in the photography department as well. The device’s 16MP Ultra-clear front camera will satisfy the user’s selfie needs. In its rear is the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad-camera set-up, comprised of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens.

Just like all realme smartphones, the realme 6 bears contemporary design that matches the chic aesthetics of the youth. Inspired by the comet that splits the dark night sky, the comet design of realme 6 is extremely bright and fast. The realme 6 has two color variants: Comet White and Comet Blue.

For the official launch of the realme 6, fans may tune in on the official Facebook page of realme with the handle @realmePhilippines on May 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.