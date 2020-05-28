realme Philippines marks another successful launch with sold out realme 6 and realme 6 Pro in just 10 minutes!

0 comment

realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, demonstrates yet again its mettle in the local smartphone market with a sold-out launch of the 90Hz power duo realme 6 and realme 6 Pro.

Both newly released phones were sold out within just 10 minutes after their initial availability on Lazada in a recent unique livestream launch that hit over 9,500 viewers. Later that day, Realme Philippines immediately restocked both of their supreme offerings to cater to the high demand of consumers.

Veering away from the straightforward virtual conference, realme Philippines went for a fun and engaging livestream launch through quirky transitions and cool and chic animations. The brand’s new approach in online livestreams is designed to personify the vigor and creativity of its target market – the youth.

We would like to thank our fans for their unwavering enthusiasm and support, and we are happy that they enjoyed what we have prepared for them. We assure you that realme Philippines will continue to deliver fresh and exciting content you can enjoy at the comfort of your homes,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

Fans who plan to purchase a realme 6 or realme 6 Pro need not worry about product availability as realme Philippines will be releasing more units of the 90Hz power duo on its official Lazada store. The lifestyle partner of the youth will also be giving away a limited-edition squad bag worth PHP1,499 for every purchase of a realme 6 or 6 Pro on May 30, May 31, June 6 and June 7 in open realme kiosks.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

