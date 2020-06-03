realme Philippines offers up to 29% discount at Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale

realme Philippines, lifestyle partner of the youth, joins the much-awaited Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale from June 04 to June 06, 2020, with the prices of its smartphone and AioT devices marked down up to 29% along with exclusive one-time offers
realme Brand Mega Offer – 12AM to 2AM
Fans are encouraged to add to their carts and check out items during the realme Brand Mega Offer which will happen from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m on June 04. One of the best deals one can get is for the 64MP quad-camera powerhouse realme XT (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), whose official discounted price is just at PHP 13,990 or PHP 3,000 less from its original price. The newly launched realme 6 series – realme 6i, realme 6 and realme 6 Pro – will also be among those to be discounted.
|Item
|Official SRP
|Special Price
|Discount
|realme XT
|Php16,990
|Php13,999
|Php3,000
|realme 5i 3+32
|Php6,490
|Php5,971
|Php519
|realme 6i 3+64
|Php7,990
|Php7,591
|Php399
|realme 6i 4+128
|Php9,990
|Php9,491
|Php499
|realme 6 4+128
|Php11,990
|Php11,490
|Php500
|realme 6 8+128
|Php13.990
|Php13,490
|Php500
|realme 6 Pro 8+128
|Php16,990
|Php16,490
|Php500
|realme C3 3+32
|Php5,990
|Php5,631
|Php359
|realme Band
|Php1,390
|Php990
|Php400
|realme Buds Air
|Php3,990
|Php2990
|Php1000
|realme Buds 2
|Php690
|Php500
|Php190
Fitness buffs who are looking for an efficient tool of monitoring may also avail of a 29% discount on the recently launched realme band, having PHP 990 as its official discounted price. realme’s smart audio device realme Buds Air will be available for only Php2,990, while the realme Buds 2 for only Php500.
June 4 – 6 Whole Day Regular Offers
Those who hit the sack early need not be dismayed for regular deals will be available throughout the Bounce Back Sale from June 04 to 06. realme fans can score up to 10% in discounts on select realme items during this period.
|Item
|Official SRP
|Special Price
|Discount
|realme XT
|Php16,990
|Php15,291
|Php1,699
|realme 5i 3+32
|Php6,490
|Php6,360
|Php129
|realme 6i 3+64
|Php7,990
|Php7,830
|Php159
|realme 6i 4+128
|Php9,990
|Php9,790
|Php199
|realme 6 4+128
|Php11,990
|Php11,870
|Php119
|realme 6 8+128
|Php13.990
|Php13,850
|Php139
|realme 6 Pro 8+128
|Php16,990
|Php16,820
|Php169
|realme C3 3+32
|Php5,990
|Php5,870
|Php119
|realme Band
|Php1,390
|Php1,320
|Php69
|realme Buds Air
|Php3,990
|Php3,790
|Php199.
|realme Buds 2
|Php690
|Php655
|Php34
Additionally, on June 05, the first 50 customers who purchase the realme 6 (4+128 or 8+128), the smartphone that is built for gamers, will get a 6-month Mobile Legends starlight membership worth Php5,000 pesos.
Customers may check out the different realme products available in the Philippines through the brand’s official Lazada Flagship Store: https://bit.ly/2XPPAHk.