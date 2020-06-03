realme Philippines offers up to 29% discount at Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale

realme Philippines, lifestyle partner of the youth, joins the much-awaited Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale from June 04 to June 06, 2020, with the prices of its smartphone and AioT devices marked down up to 29% along with exclusive one-time offers

realme Brand Mega Offer – 12AM to 2AM

Fans are encouraged to add to their carts and check out items during the realme Brand Mega Offer which will happen from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m on June 04. One of the best deals one can get is for the 64MP quad-camera powerhouse realme XT (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), whose official discounted price is just at PHP 13,990 or PHP 3,000 less from its original price. The newly launched realme 6 series – realme 6i, realme 6 and realme 6 Pro – will also be among those to be discounted.

Item Official SRP Special Price Discount realme XT Php16,990 Php13,999 Php3,000 realme 5i 3+32 Php6,490 Php5,971 Php519 realme 6i 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,591 Php399 realme 6i 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,491 Php499 realme 6 4+128 Php11,990 Php11,490 Php500 realme 6 8+128 Php13.990 Php13,490 Php500 realme 6 Pro 8+128 Php16,990 Php16,490 Php500 realme C3 3+32 Php5,990 Php5,631 Php359 realme Band Php1,390 Php990 Php400 realme Buds Air Php3,990 Php2990 Php1000 realme Buds 2 Php690 Php500 Php190

Fitness buffs who are looking for an efficient tool of monitoring may also avail of a 29% discount on the recently launched realme band, having PHP 990 as its official discounted price. realme’s smart audio device realme Buds Air will be available for only Php2,990, while the realme Buds 2 for only Php500.

June 4 – 6 Whole Day Regular Offers

Those who hit the sack early need not be dismayed for regular deals will be available throughout the Bounce Back Sale from June 04 to 06. realme fans can score up to 10% in discounts on select realme items during this period.

Item Official SRP Special Price Discount realme XT Php16,990 Php15,291 Php1,699 realme 5i 3+32 Php6,490 Php6,360 Php129 realme 6i 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,830 Php159 realme 6i 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,790 Php199 realme 6 4+128 Php11,990 Php11,870 Php119 realme 6 8+128 Php13.990 Php13,850 Php139 realme 6 Pro 8+128 Php16,990 Php16,820 Php169 realme C3 3+32 Php5,990 Php5,870 Php119 realme Band Php1,390 Php1,320 Php69 realme Buds Air Php3,990 Php3,790 Php199. realme Buds 2 Php690 Php655 Php34

Additionally, on June 05, the first 50 customers who purchase the realme 6 (4+128 or 8+128), the smartphone that is built for gamers, will get a 6-month Mobile Legends starlight membership worth Php5,000 pesos.

Customers may check out the different realme products available in the Philippines through the brand’s official Lazada Flagship Store: https://bit.ly/2XPPAHk.