realme Philippines partners with TikTok for online campaign

realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, collaborates with the global hit app TikTok for an online campaign that gives squad members and users a chance to redeem special prizes by completing daily tasks on TikTok. Over 100 realme devices and 100 Php 500 Shopee vouchers will be given away from June 23 until July 13.

The realme squad and participants can join the online campaign of realme Philippines by using their smartphones and finishing the daily challenges on TikTok Treats. Each task has a corresponding point that will be added to the accumulated points of the users once the task is completed. The total points earned from the daily challenges may be used to redeem the realme devices that the participants wish to get.

To redeem either the realme 6i Blue Soda or the realme C3, participants must earn a total of 33,000 points from the daily tasks of the online campaign. Squad members who wish to win the realme TWS Buds Neo, realme Powerbank 2, realme Buds Wireless and realme Buds 2 must earn a total of 23,000 points for each device. As an added treat, participants who earn 800 points from the daily tasks can also redeem PHP500 Shopee vouchers.

Participants will be completing daily tasks that are easy as watching selected videos on the app, inviting friends to join TikTok, sharing the TikTok app link with friends, and other more surprising tasks throughout the entire duration of the promo.

To join the realme Philippines’ online campaign, check TikTok Discover and click TikTok Treats for more details.