realme Philippines ready to disrupt flagship segment; Launches realme X3 SuperZoom on July 09

realme Philippines is at full tilt in offering tech-lifestyle companions for the Filipinos as they adopt a highly digital lifestyle. To fulfill this mission, the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country forays into the high-tier segment with the launch of the flagship star-shooter realme X3 SuperZoom on July 9. The livestream launch will happen at 12 noon on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

realme X3 SuperZoom is the first realme device in the flagship tier, bringing the brand’s latest and most advanced photography innovations. The flagship star-shooter is the only device in its price segment to have a 64MP quad-camera set-up that comes with a 5x periscope telephoto lens with up to 60x Superzoom. The quad-camera set up includes a 64MP main camera powered by a 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, an 8MP periscope-style lens for 5x optical and 60x digital zooms, and a 2MP macro lens. The realme X3 SuperZoom’s back cameras are well-complemented by those at the front. The device sports an in-display dual camera with a 32MP Sony 80°wide-angle lens and an IMX616 + 8MP 105°super wide-angle lens that can both capture crisp, stellar images. The realme X3 SuperZoom’s cameras easily meet the technical requirements of budding and professional photography enthusiasts alike.

Taking the device’s imaging capability a notch even higher is its Starry Mode, a unique camera feature exclusively seen in this realme smartphone. This feature utilizes an AI algorithm combined with ultra-long exposure and multi-frame synthesis which allows users to capture photos of the night sky at a professional level.

“We are happy to announce that we are once again launching a device that will surely enrich the digital lifestyle of Filipinos. Join us on July 9 as we announce the local availability of our flagship star-shooter, realme X3 SuperZoom! We are excited to champion real smartphone value in the flagship segment through this new device,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

Another hallmark feature of the realme X3 SuperZoom is its 120Hz ultra-smooth display which is 2x faster than the 60Hz standard smartphone display and is similar to the display technology of high-end premium TVs. The realme X3 SuperZoom is the only device in its price segment to tout this feature. The display is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection. It also comes with features like punch hole light effect, eye protection, customer color mode, and Object and Semantic Images and Eye-tracking (OSIE) Artificial Intelligence.

For a more optimized smartphone experience, the realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor. It also has a 2.96Hz Octa-core processor and UFS 3.0 high-speed flash memory that provides top computing performance, smooth multitasking capabilities, ultra-high download speeds, ultra-low latency, and robust network reliability.

Fans who will tune in on the livestream launch get the chance to win exciting prizes from realme Philippines! The realme team is also expected to make more thrilling announcements about its other product line-ups during the program.