realme Philippines releases realme 6i new color Blue Soda variant

0 comment

It’s chic, it’s new and it’s blue — realme Philippines, dedicated to providing powerful smartphones with contemporary aesthetic, makes the Blue Soda variant of the top-selling value beast realme 6i available in the country.

The Blue Soda variant is the third color option for the realme 6i, following the two initial variants White Milk and Green Tea. Just like the preceding versions, the design takes inspiration from beloved beverages, this time from sweet and fizzy soda. The realme 6i has been personally designed by industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa, the same genius behind the design of the realme X series Master Edition. Fukasawa, who is also in charge of the product development and design of a famous Japanese retail company, is known for his minimalistic yet striking designs.

The color blue has always had a transcendent appeal because of the serenity, coolness and sophistication it represents. We know that many of our fans continue to rave about the colorways of the realme 6i, thus we are happy that we are adding the realme 6i Blue Soda to the current variants available in the Philippines,” shares the VP for Marketing of realme Philippines Austine Huang.

The realme 6i was launched in the Philippines on May 13, 2020. During its Lazada Flash Sale, the realme 6i got sold out in just seven minutes, a feat attributed to the phone’s top-notch features: a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Charging. The realme 6i also boasts a 35 percent CPU performance boost over the realme 5, its predecessor. It is poised to be a value beast in the sub-10k price segment, with its features being available in midrange smartphones.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The realme 6i Blue Soda variant also has two storage configurations: 3GB RAM + 64GB storage for Php7,990 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage for Php9,990. It will be available in the official realme stores on both Lazada and Shopee starting June 04. People may also avail of this particular variant in all realme stores and kiosks nationwide.

As initial offering for realme 6i Blue Soda variant, customers may avail special sale promos during the highly anticipated 6.6 e-commerce sale events of Lazada and Shopee.

Platform & Date Variant SRP Special Price
Lazada

June 4 12MN – 2AM

 realme 6i Blue Soda 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,490
realme 6i Blue Soda 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,490
Shopee

June 6, 2020

 realme 6i Blue Soda 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,499
realme 6i Blue Soda 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,499

realme at Shopee 6.6 Sale

realme Philippines also joins the much awaited Shopee 6.6 Sale, offering up to 21% discount on smartphones and AIoT devices. On June 6, Shopee Flash Sales featuring the realme 6 series will be up to offer special discounts.

Item SRP Flash Sale Price
realme 6i 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,499.20
realme 6i 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,399.20
realme 6 4+128 Php11,990 Php11,490.20
realme 6 8+128 Php13,990 Php13,490.20
realme 6 Pro 8+128 Php16,990 Php16,490.10

Those who would be missing the Flash Sales can still avail amazing discounts throughout the day

Item SRP June 06 – Whole Day Sale Price
realme 6i 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,499.20
realme 6i 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,499.20
realme 6 4+128 Php11,990 Php11,499.20
realme 6 8+128 Php13,990 Php13,499.20
realme 6 Pro 8+128 Php16,990 Php16,499.10
realme C3 3+32 Php5,990 Php5,930.10
realme Band Php1,390 Php1,070
realme Buds Air Php3,990 Php3,499
realme Powerbank Php1,690 Php1,349.8
realme Wireless Buds Php1,990 Php1,579.8

Shopee customers can also get a chance to win a brand new realme 6 8+128 gaming smartphone when they like and follow the realme Philippines Facebook Page and follow the the realme Official Store. Fans may visit the realme Philippines Facebook Page on June 5, 6:00 p.m. for the full mechanics.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Equilibrium delivers ready-to-drink cold brew right to your home

Team Orange 0 comments
The house as shelter is being experienced in its truest sense during this pandemic situation. Work from home (WFH) reduces people’s exposure to health risks lurking outside; ensures the convenience…

Technology for good | Fundraising goes social

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In the new normal, doing good is much more digital. In this time of COVID, many millennials are showing their support for the country’s health workers by using social media…

Enhanced flexibility for AirAsia guests traveling up to December 31, 2020 with flight change fee waiver

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Following the validity extension of its credit accounts to two years, AirAsia is offering further flexibility for guests who are travelling up to 31 December 2020 by waiving flight change…

Get the best deals on Vivo smartphones with Shopee and Lazada 6.6 sales

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Two of the most anticipated mid-year sales are happening this June 6 and vivo is giving everyone the best reasons to go online and shop from home to grab its…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone