realme Philippines releases realme 6i new color Blue Soda variant

It’s chic, it’s new and it’s blue — realme Philippines, dedicated to providing powerful smartphones with contemporary aesthetic, makes the Blue Soda variant of the top-selling value beast realme 6i available in the country.

The Blue Soda variant is the third color option for the realme 6i, following the two initial variants White Milk and Green Tea. Just like the preceding versions, the design takes inspiration from beloved beverages, this time from sweet and fizzy soda. The realme 6i has been personally designed by industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa, the same genius behind the design of the realme X series Master Edition. Fukasawa, who is also in charge of the product development and design of a famous Japanese retail company, is known for his minimalistic yet striking designs.

“The color blue has always had a transcendent appeal because of the serenity, coolness and sophistication it represents. We know that many of our fans continue to rave about the colorways of the realme 6i, thus we are happy that we are adding the realme 6i Blue Soda to the current variants available in the Philippines,” shares the VP for Marketing of realme Philippines Austine Huang.

The realme 6i was launched in the Philippines on May 13, 2020. During its Lazada Flash Sale, the realme 6i got sold out in just seven minutes, a feat attributed to the phone’s top-notch features: a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Charging. The realme 6i also boasts a 35 percent CPU performance boost over the realme 5, its predecessor. It is poised to be a value beast in the sub-10k price segment, with its features being available in midrange smartphones.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The realme 6i Blue Soda variant also has two storage configurations: 3GB RAM + 64GB storage for Php7,990 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage for Php9,990. It will be available in the official realme stores on both Lazada and Shopee starting June 04. People may also avail of this particular variant in all realme stores and kiosks nationwide.

As initial offering for realme 6i Blue Soda variant, customers may avail special sale promos during the highly anticipated 6.6 e-commerce sale events of Lazada and Shopee.

Platform & Date Variant SRP Special Price Lazada June 4 12MN – 2AM realme 6i Blue Soda 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,490 realme 6i Blue Soda 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,490 Shopee June 6, 2020 realme 6i Blue Soda 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,499 realme 6i Blue Soda 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,499

realme at Shopee 6.6 Sale

realme Philippines also joins the much awaited Shopee 6.6 Sale, offering up to 21% discount on smartphones and AIoT devices. On June 6, Shopee Flash Sales featuring the realme 6 series will be up to offer special discounts.

Item SRP Flash Sale Price realme 6i 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,499.20 realme 6i 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,399.20 realme 6 4+128 Php11,990 Php11,490.20 realme 6 8+128 Php13,990 Php13,490.20 realme 6 Pro 8+128 Php16,990 Php16,490.10

Those who would be missing the Flash Sales can still avail amazing discounts throughout the day

Item SRP June 06 – Whole Day Sale Price realme 6i 3+64 Php7,990 Php7,499.20 realme 6i 4+128 Php9,990 Php9,499.20 realme 6 4+128 Php11,990 Php11,499.20 realme 6 8+128 Php13,990 Php13,499.20 realme 6 Pro 8+128 Php16,990 Php16,499.10 realme C3 3+32 Php5,990 Php5,930.10 realme Band Php1,390 Php1,070 realme Buds Air Php3,990 Php3,499 realme Powerbank Php1,690 Php1,349.8 realme Wireless Buds Php1,990 Php1,579.8

Shopee customers can also get a chance to win a brand new realme 6 8+128 gaming smartphone when they like and follow the realme Philippines Facebook Page and follow the the realme Official Store. Fans may visit the realme Philippines Facebook Page on June 5, 6:00 p.m. for the full mechanics.