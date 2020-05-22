realme Philippines to launch six camera 90Hz display realme 6 Pro, brings new level of experience

Following the successful launch of the realme 6i, lifestyle partner of the youth realme Philippines is gearing up to introduce the much-awaited realme 6 Pro on May 27. Elevating user experience in its price category, realme 6 is packed with key features in photography, style, and performance.

Designed to be every aspiring Filipino photographer’s partner, the realme 6 Pro packs six cameras in total: a rear 64MP Pro quad-camera system with 20x hybrid zoom capability and 16MP dual wide-angle front cameras. The realme 6 Pro is also the world’s first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which boasts an advanced 8nm channel for powerful multitasking and longer battery life.

Realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang said, “We are very happy to launch the realme 6 Pro next week and we are confident that it will be a tool of empowerment promoting opportunities for everyone, especially for aspiring photographers and content creators. Join us on May 27 as we redefine midrange photography in the country.”

Redefining midrange photography

The realme 6 Pro is a leader in photography in its price segment with its state-of-the-art camera features producing sharp images and high-quality videos. Its rear Pro quad-camera system comprises a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with a 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro lens.

The device’s in-display dual camera’s feature a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX471 and an 8MP super wide-angle camera with 105-degreefield of view. The realme 6 Pro has a face recognition technology that identifies facial features and automatically improves face contours with its Edge Deformity Correction feature. It also has a shooting range 2.5 times larger than previous models.

The midrange snapmaster is a round-the-clock partner for photographers. Its newest Super Nightscape 3.0 feature allows users to capture raw night shots, which can then be optimized through the Ultra Nightscape mode. The Tripod Mode supports super-long exposure settings.

Aside from taking still shots, the realme 6 Pro also elevates the video capability with 4K video

Capability, 60fps video in 1080p, ultra image stabilization Max, Slo-mo Selfie, and live video

Bokeh for more creative and artistic shots.

An immersive screen experience

The realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inchUltra Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate for lower display latency and enhanced visual experience. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection against drops and shock. It comes with punch hole light for facial unlock, eye protection, customer color mode and OSIE for better video clarity, and improved color display for a more engaging experience.

An efficient performer on the inside and a charmer on the outside, the realme 6 Pro sports an elegant lightning design embodying the power of technology. It comes in two color variants: Lightning Red and Lightning Blue.

Heavy users and gamers need not worry about battery life as the realme 6 Pro comes with the newly upgraded 30W Flash Charge that fully charges the device’s 4,300mAh battery in just 60 minutes.

The realme 6 Pro is also equipped with unique features such as the DocVault, Sloop, super linear speakers and dual-frequency GPS, further separating the phone from its competitors in its price segment. The device comes with the Android 10-based realme UI straight out of the box, giving users an enhanced experience closer to stock Android.

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for the release of realme Philippines’ latest offering on May 27, 12 noon. The availability and price of the midrange snapmaster will be announced via a livestream on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page. Prizes await lucky audience members.

As an additional treat for its fans, realme’s recently launched realme Band will get a special promo sale starting May 23 in Lazada. Fans just need to go to this link to avail the discounted price of Php 990.00 or less 400 pesos from SRP.