Realme Philippines to set a new standard of value with the realme 5i launch on January 29

Fastest-growing smartphone brand Realme Philippines offers tech-savvy, cost-conscious Filipinos another device that brings real smartphone value without the high price tag – the realme 5i! The quad-camera value hero will be launched in the Philippines on January 29.

Designed to offer hardworking Filipinos high-performing phones at more accessible price points, the realme 5i packs top-tier specs enjoyed by midrange smartphone users. The realme 5i is the first in its price segment to have a quad-camera setup comprising a primary lens, wide-angle lens, macro lens and portrait lens. It is also the first in its category to run on a Snapdragon 665 processor.

The realme 5i delivers immersive entertainment with its 6.5-inch screen with a large field of view. Its 5,000mAh large-capacity battery capacity ensures many hours of use while the new splash-resistant design that comes in two color variants – forest green and aqua blue – guarantees a stylish daily companion.

We at Realme Philippines are very excited to start the year with a bang through the launch of the realme 5i. We heard the Filipinos’ demand for a smartphone that doesn’t compromise real value for its price. Our commitment to upgrade the smartphone user experience stays stronger than ever. This is just the first of many surprises in store for realme fans this year,” shares realme Philippines Marketing Director Austine Huang.

The realme 5i, packed with midrange features, caters to every Filipino user looking for an affordable smartphone that delivers over and beyond its cost, be it in gaming, photography or overall device performance.

