Realme to Double Global Smartphone Shipments to 50 Million in 2020

Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme is setting its sights on doubling its 25+ million global smartphone shipments in 2019, entering the 5G space and introducing new realme devices with unprecedented features and performance to hit 50 million units this year.

Realme founder and CEO Sky Li announced during the launch of the first realme 5G smartphone, realme X50, that the brand is gearing up to grow its global shipments by more than 100 percent this year after it recorded 500 percent year-on-year (YOY) growth in 2019.

“The smartphone industry is a very competitive market where brands come and go, and it is fiercely growing as we speak. As a young brand, realme is optimistic it will surpass all the challenges in the industry and continue broadening our market footprint with the youth as our number one motivation. We at realme will only keep moving forward and offer real value products to all,” Li added.

Young brand but not simple

In just over a year, realme has already achieved a series of feats and milestones from record-breaking sales both online and offline to being the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the global market. Realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching high-performing smartphones with features and performance unrivaled in its price segments and disrupting the market. The brand is keen to continue providing high technology that is accessible to consumers deserving of optimum smartphone performance.

Keeping its Dare to Leap spirit, realme will continue to offer a strong and highly competitive set of products from budget to upper midrange devices this 2020.

Strong presence in the global market

Realme’s growing presence in 22 markets worldwide reflects the brand’s exponential growth and widening reach. The brand is currently the number two brand in India in terms of online market share at 26.5 percent according to the International Data Corporation. In Indonesia, realme has the fourth largest share of the market.

Realme set staggering sales records in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, securing 2nd, 3rd and 4th places as the best-selling smartphone brand during Lazada’s 2019 year-end sale in the mentioned markets, respectively. These record-breaking feats in the three Southeast Asian (SEA) markets landed realme on the 5th spot overall of the best-selling smartphones in the region.

Realme was ranked 7th on the list of top smartphone brands in the world in Counterpoint’s Q3 2019 results, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand worldwide. The brand was recognized as the 5th top smartphone brand in Spain in November 2019 after only a month of entering said market based on Counterpoint.

Delivering 5G connectivity

Starting with realme’s latest offering, realme X50, the brand hopes to bring 5G connectivity more accessible to a broader audience. The realme X50 boasts a contemporary design, reliable performance and an affordable price tag, ushering in a new era of realme smartphones designed to meet the youth’s demand for 5G connectivity.

Realme will start rolling out 5G devices this 2020 in China covering smartphones in all price segments and allowing all future realme devices to be equipped with a 5th generation mobile network from entry- to flagship-level smartphones.

Realme continues to work closely with local network operators, internet companies and app developers to fast-track the development of 5G in the Philippines and offer Filipinos better network service and connectivity. The country currently tops internet users in the world with 72 million mobile social media users, including 26.59 million mobile phone subscribers.