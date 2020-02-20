realme to launch first 5G flagship X50 Pro through global livestream event

realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, continues to expand its 5G portfolio with the realme X50 Pro 5G, which will be launched globally through a livestream hosted in Madrid, Spain.

The online event will happen on February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC+01:00) on YouTube, Facebook and the company’s official website realme.com. With the theme “Speed of the Future,” the online launch will underscore the brand’s remarkable growth and innovations and It is expected to welcome audience from more than 15 markets around the globe.

First Snapdragon 865 realme smartphone

As a global leader in 5G technology, realme proudly presents the realme X50 Pro 5G as among the first to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Earlier this year, realme launched one of the world’s first 5G smartphones packed with the Snapdragon 765G — the “5G Youth Flagship” realme X50 5G. Realme continues to elevate the user experience by bringing its second 5G smartphone, the realme X50 Pro 5G, its first 5G flagship product built with the Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform.

As a young brand, realme leverages its strong partnership with Qualcomm to take on the challenge of transitioning to a more advanced technology by enabling global consumers to enjoy the latest innovation instantly.

realme expands product portfolio as a tech-trendy brand

Since its entry in the market as a game-changer brand, realme has thrived with the brand concept of “Dare to Leap” and its highly competitive smartphone products. Total shipments of realme smartphones during the third quarter of 2019 exceeded 10 million, according to data from Counterpoint, ranking realme 7th around the world. Compared with the same period in 2018, realme has grown by 808 percent, making it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world. At the same time, realme as a global-oriented brand, has entered 25 markets worldwide, including China, India, Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Europe, thus strengthening its global foothold.

Locally, realme is also on full steam in offering real value to Filipino smartphone users. Just this February, global analysis firm Canalys reported realme Philippines is the top 4 smartphone brand in terms of sell-in shipments for the last quarter of 2019, having grown by 707 percent from the preceding year.

This 2020, realme is gearing up to be a “Popularizer of Tech Fashion & Fun” while maintaining its focus on the demands of its young market. With the combined portfolio of smartphones and AIoT, realme will create the most stylish and smartest tech products that suit the lifestyle of young consumers and provide global customers with trendy tech devices ready to offer optimum experience.