Flagship realme X3 SuperZoom officially launched; Offers superb camera capability, performance and display for Php24,990

After a year and a half of bringing the best value in the entry level and midrange smartphone segments, realme Philippines is finally launching its first flagship smartphone in the country – the realme X3 SuperZoom. The availability of the flagship star-shooter was announced today in a unique livestream of a short film starred personally by the realme Philippines team, and local influencers like athlete Japoy Lazardo, and streamers AkosiDogie, Chixxmiss and Suzzysaur. realme Philippines also shared the availability of the realme watch, the latest addition to its AIoT line.

The flagship star-shooter realme X3 SuperZoom is the only smartphone in its price point to tout a 120Hz ultra-smooth display, which is twice the speed of the standard 60Hz smartphone displays and is comparable to the display of premium TVs. The realme X3 SuperZoom is also the first in the sub-25k price segment to have a 64MP quad-camera setup with a 5x periscope telephoto lens. The device’s hallmark feature, however, is its Starry Mode, which allows users to take a clear snap of the celestial landscape.

“We at realme Philippines unceasingly continue to aim high – not just for our growth but also for the type of experience we give our users. Bringing real smartphone value for Filipinos has always been our battle cry and we are glad to offer that now in the flagship segment. The realme X3 SuperZoom and the realme Watch are reliable tools that young photographers, aspiring gamers, students and corporate dreamers must have as they continue to aim for the stars despite challenging times,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

Astronomical Photography Capabilities and Display

The realme X3 SuperZoom is a trailblazer in the camera department as it gives users features that are previously unseen in its price segment: the Starry Night Mode and the 60x digital superzoom. These allow both budding and professional photographers to explore more of their craft without the need for a DSLR camera.

This flagship star-shooter is the only one in its price point that has a 64MP main camera supported by an 8MP periscope-style lens setup capable of a 5x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom. This is the most powerful zoom feature in the sub-25k price segment, allowing users to take a snap of subjects from miles away. Landscape photography is also not a challenge for the realme X3 SuperZoom with its 8MP ultrawide-angle lens. The device’s 2MP macro lens also produces astounding macrophotography output. Taking selfies and groufies with friends is also as easy as a breeze with the equally powerful dual front in-display cameras of the device, composed of a 32MP Sony 80°wide-angle lens and an IMX616 + 8MP 105°super wide-angle lens.

The main feature that sets the realme X3 SuperZoom apart is the Starry Mode, a unique camera capability first to be seen only in a realme smartphone. This feature utilizes an AI algorithm combined with ultra-long exposure and multi-frame synthesis to allow users to capture heavenly bodies in the evening sky. The flagship star-shooter is indeed a night photographer’s delight for it also has the Super Nightscape 4.0, a feature which gives users the chance to take photos even in 1 Lux Low light conditions, automatically switching between the Super and Ultra Nightscape Modes to capture astounding photo quality. To aid in capturing an excellent night shot, the device also has a Tripod Mode that supports super long exposure settings.

In the display department, immersive barely describes the experience with the realme X3 SuperZoom’s 120Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate capability. An ultra-smooth display spells a convenient and favorable viewing experience for users, especially now that the new normal is reliant on virtual interactions. Users can expect optimum visuals during online classes, webinars, video streaming and gaming. The display is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection. It also comes with features like the punch hole light effect, eye protection, customer color mode, and Object and Semantic Images and Eye-tracking (OSIE) Artificial Intelligence.

Stellar flagship performance

realme brings a true flagship slayer that is ready to take multiple wins with Filipino gamers. The realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, a mobile platform built specifically for gaming, which delivers cutting edge performance, improved graphics and CPU efficiency, and a robust 4G connectivity. It is complemented by a 2.96Hz octa-core processor and UFS 3.0 high-speed flash memory that provides top computing performance, smooth multitasking capabilities, ultra-high download speeds and ultra-low latency

The device’s 4200mAh battery and 30W Dart Flash Charge feature provide users many hours of uninterrupted game play. Complementing these is a Liquid Cooling System that ensures 100 percent effective coverage of internal heat sources to avoid overheating even under heavy performance. The realme X3 SuperZoom also supports Dolby Atmos and hi-res sound quality which unveil a new frontier in audio for an elevated listening experience.

Lastly, the realme X3 SuperZoom reigns supreme in the storage department by being the only device in its price segment to have a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, a configuration most favorable for those who download apps and online materials regularly.

realme Watch: Your Personal Health Companion

After the successful launch of the realme Buds Air Neo and Powerbank 2, realme Philippines is ready to bring yet another tech & lifestyle companion which is a perfect fit for realme’s highly active audience – the realme Watch. The realme Watch is a smartwatch that promotes life-work balance and fitness, which are essential to staying healthy. The realme watch can track users’ daily activities and exercise by monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen and calories. It also has a blood-oxygen level monitor, a 24/7 real-time heart rate monitor and an Intelligent Activity Tracker for walking and running. The realme Watch has 14 sports modes which include badminton, indoor cycling, elliptical, yoga and cricket.

For users to strike a balance between work and life while reporting from home, the realme Watch has special remote controls for apps like music and camera. Device unlock can also be done through the watch, a feature that is useful now that everybody is required to wear facemasks. It also sends constant alerts and reminders from chat and health apps.

The realme Watch comes with multiple personalized watch faces and four different strap colors, which are available for purchase.

Price and Availability

The realme X3 SuperZoom in the Philippines comes solely in the 12GB+256GB storage variant. It will be available in two colors: Artic White and Glacier Blue. The realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Php 24,990.00. Pre-order starts on July 9 to July 17 in realme concept stores, kiosks and select stores nationwide.

During the pre-order period, customers will also receive exclusive realme Buds Air Black worth Php 3,990. A special early bird offer will also be available in realme’s official flagship store on Lazada on July 9 where purchasers will get free realme Buds Air worth Php 3,990.

Launched alongside the realme X3 SuperZoom is the personal health companion realme Watch, which is priced at Php 3,990. Customers may avail of a Php 1,000 discount on the realme Watch during Lazada’s 7.15 mid-year sale.