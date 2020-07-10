Recreate new normal with Globe’s Better Days, Better Deals Promo

As schools and universities shift to online learning this coming school year, Globe is offering awesome devices and connectivity deals that will make education more accessible and seamless to Filipino students in this time of crisis.

Starting July 7, customers can grab their new phones with a Globe postpaid plan for as low as P599/mo; a new line-up of Globe prepaid devices also come with 20% discount; and for those who want to connect their homes with internet conveniently, Globe at Home offers free shipping of broadband device kits.

Get your device at a much lower Globe Postpaid Plan

Globe Postpaid lined-up its most in-demand mobile devices at even more competitive prices, exclusively on the Globe Online Shop, from July 7-30, 2020. These devices powered by Lifetech empowers Globe Postpaid customers to have access to exclusive content and events that will help them lead the lives they want.

Get awesome discounts and freebies on Globe Prepaid devices

Customers can avail up to 20% discount on select prepaid mobile phones from July7 to 14. All devices are bundled with a Globe Prepaid SIM, allowing students to register to the newest Go and GoBoost data Promos. Globe prepaid bundles sale is available on the Globe Online Shop, Globe Lazada and Shopee Stores.

Stay safe at home with a free shipping deal for your Globe at Home Prepaid Wifi

Stay connected and productive while at home with Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi. The device offers flexible internet promos based on the family’s budget and needs.

The easy to install Globe at Home kit is available for only P999 (one-time payment) —no monthly fees or lock-up periods to worry about. Subscribers can register to HomeSurf199 to get 15GB open access to all sites for 7 days plus free 1GB daily for apps that can help in learning such as Youtube, Google, and Viber.

Grab this free shipping offer from Globe’s Lazada Store on July 15 and from Shoppee store on July 17.

With Globe’s Better Days, Better Deals promo, subscribers can recreate better days at device prices within reach. These promo are available exclusively on the Globe Online Shop, Lazada, and Shopee.