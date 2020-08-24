Recreate Your Favorite Samgyeopsal and Shabu-Shabu Experience at Home with Hanabishi

Looking for activities that every member of the family can take part in? Why not try making lunch and dinner together? Since eating out is not recommended nowadays, why not prepare your favorite dishes from the restaurants you love?

For example, you can bring the samgyeopsal, shabu-shabu, and yakiniku experience you sorely miss right into your own table with the help of Hanabishi’s hotpots and grillers. Easy to use, they can make preparing meals less complicated. You can even ask the kids to help you out in grilling and boiling the meats and vegetables.

“Food is something that we all enjoy, and we can make our dining experience at home even more fun and meaningful if we can get the entire family involved in recreating our favorite restaurant dishes. Preparing and enjoying meals, no matter how simple they may be, are not just good bonding activities; they can also help bring us comfort during these challenging times,” said Cherish Chua, Hanabishi’s Vice President for Finance and Marketing.

Hanabishi offers different types of grillers and boilers to suit your needs.

Choose between the HHOTPOT BBQ 100 and the HHOTPOT BBQ 200. They’re the best investments if you want an appliance for frying, grilling, and hotpot.

The HHOTPOT BBQ 100 has a detachable and adjustable thermostat control with power light and non-stick coating. Easy to clean, it has cool touch carrying handles, so you can easily transport it anywhere you want in your kitchen or dinner table.

The HHOTPOT BBQ 200, meanwhile, includes a die cast aluminum pan integrated with a heating element. It also has cool touch carrying handles and non-stick coating on the pan surface. Its thermostat control is detachable and adjustable.

“Search for recipes online that can help you recreate those restaurant-quality dishes you love. Who knows? Your take on your favorite dish might even taste better than the one you’ve become used to,” Chua said.

If you want just a griller, Hanabishi has the HGRILL 2in1 and HGRILL 50. Grill your favorite fish, pork, beef, and fish any way and any time you want. Its removable oil drip tray and non-stick surface make it easy to clean.

Hanabishi’s HGRILL 100, meanwhile, is a griller that comes with a glass lid, perfect for when you want to prepare your meals early but want to keep it warm until it’s time to chow down. It also has cool touch handles and base and comes with a removable oil drip tray.

To learn more about Hanabishi’s appliances, visit myhanabishi.com, where you can also conveniently shop for its products.