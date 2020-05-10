Red Ribbon honors and appreciates mom-frontliners with a sweet Mother’s Day surprise

It goes without saying that being a mother is one of the toughest and most noble jobs to take on. A mother’s role becomes more heroic in her children’s lives as she tackles the day-to-day challenges of meeting her family’s needs more so during this COVID-19 pandemic.

As most family members have stayed home practically all-day since the start of the quarantine, mom has been tackling the enormous challenge of tending to her families 24/7, making sure she provides a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for everyone in her household. Occasionally recognized, her selfless efforts deserve nothing less than our utmost appreciation.

Mom-Doctors & Nurses of The Medical City Ortigas happily show Red Ribbon Chocolate Dedication cake with the brand’s message of appreciation

That’s why this Mother’s Day, Red Ribbon pays tribute to all mothers for their unwavering love and dedication through the years and especially in this ongoing COVID-19 crisis by enjoining Filipinos through a nationwide “Thank You, Mom!” Campaign. The campaign is symbolized by a “red gift ribbon” icon which conveys both gratitude and tribute for moms as seen across the brand’s communication materials in their Mother’s Day campaign.

Grab Mom-rider Jainee Paguio is surprised to learn that the cake she’s supposed to deliver is Red Ribbon’s gift for her

Foodpanda Mom-rider Maria Jessica Valecer’s big smile cannot be hidden under her mask as she claims a delightful surprise from the Red Ribbon family

To further promote their expression of gratitude for the unsung mom-heroes, Red Ribbon brings a sweet surprise to mom-frontliners, presenting them with their bestselling cakes that will best honor them on their special day.

With the help of their delivery partners from GrabFood and Foodpanda, Red Ribbon provided a delightful surprise to Mom-Delivery Riders. They were requested to visit the store and pick up “orders” as part of their daily work routine, not knowing that a Red Ribbon Chocolate Dedication Cake with a special personalized message from their own family would be waiting for each of them. Watch their heartwarming reactions here:

Thank you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day!

During this quarantine, our moms have been keeping our families safe, healthy, and well cared-for. Mom-delivery riders are no exception. This Mother's Day, let us give our moms — whether they are at home, or in the frontlines — a little love and show our big appreciation. Please watch the video to know how.#ThankYouMom #HappyMothersDay #MomDeservesARedRibbon

Posted by Red Ribbon on Friday, May 8, 2020

Apart from this, Red Ribbon also collaborated with LalaMove to bring a sweet surprise to Mom-Medical Frontliners, including doctors, nurses, and administrators of key hospitals in the country such as The Medical City Ortigas, Philippine General Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center.

These simple gestures are Red Ribbon’s way of honoring and appreciating the moms by bringing the celebration and sweetness to them, wherever they may be.

Red Ribbon’s campaign visual of red gift ribbon is inspired by the red ribbon icon that symbolizes gratitude for frontliners

The kind of hard work and sacrifice our frontliners do is akin to a mother’s nurturing love. That is why mom-frontliners — whether they are in the medical field, on the roads, or in their homes — are worthy of every gesture, big or small, that truly honors and appreciates them. Their strength, courage, and competence inspire us to do really well on what we do best in Red Ribbon, and that is to make every milestone or celebration even more special for the Filipino family with cakes and pastries that every family member will enjoy, wherever they are,” said Kent Mariano, Marketing Head for Red Ribbon.

Show your love and appreciation for your moms this Mother’s Day with special Red Ribbon cakes. Order now via Red Ribbon’s delivery hotline at #8-7777, Facebook Messenger Ordering Service, or thru GrabFood or Foodpanda apps.

