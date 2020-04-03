RedDoorz partners with the DOT and Manila City Hall to provide free accommodation for frontline healthcare workers in Manila

RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing online hotel management and booking platform, is offering free temporary accommodation for frontline healthcare workers and emergency first responders treating COVID-19 cases. With the help of the Department of Tourism and Manila City Hall, RedDoorz launched its new “Red Heroes” initiative, which it is now rolling out across the region. The initiative is designed to help and provide frontline healthcare workers with a place to stay and rest during the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals and local authorities continue to treat and manage a growing number of cases.

The program was first launched in the Philippines following calls from the Manila City Government for hotel and motel operators in the area to help house medical practitioners residing in the capital amid the Luzon-wide lockdown.

“Our Red Heroes program across Southeast Asia – in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore – helps us alleviate the heavy pressures placed on national governments by providing free, clean, safe, and comfortable accommodation for those on the frontlines. Through our partnerships with key sectors, we are positive that we will be able to overcome this challenge if we stand together. We hope more companies with the means to support the initiative will participate during this challenging time,” said Amit Saberwal, CEO and Founder of RedDoorz.

The three hotels are located near UST Manila, Quiapo Church, and Quirino Station. These hotels were selected and offered by RedDoorz due to their close proximity to the following Manila-based hospitals: Gat Andres Tondo, Hospital ng Tondo, Justice Abad Santos, Hospital ng Sampaloc, Hospital ng Manila, and Sta. Ana Hospital. These strategically situated properties make it easier for frontline healthcare workers within the area to find a place to cut their commute times and find a safe, clean and comfortable place to rest amid the Luzon lockdown.

“Our frontliners deserve nothing but the best help, as they selflessly give their time and effort to combat this pandemic. We’re thankful that RedDoorz reached out to us as we work with local government units to make the lives of frontliners easier amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Together with the Manila City Hall, we are hopeful that this partnership will go a long way in helping our modern-day heroes as they help our nation flatten the curve,” said Charlie Dungo, OIC for the Department of Tourism Culture and Arts of Manila.

To ensure that the frontliners are well equipped with all of the essentials during their stay, health and wellbeing kits will also be distributed within select nearby hospitals in Manila. Each kit consists of Skin Can Tell’s washable face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, Bacchus energy drinks, boxes of Salonpas, and droplet hats.

Housing incoming OFWs amid lockdown

RedDoorz was also tapped by the Department of Tourism for an initiative aimed to help house Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) returning to the Philippines from other countries around the world. This initiative is an extension to RedDoorz’s “Red Heroes” program, whereby the company is extending its support to the latest government efforts, in assisting OFWs temporary shelter while the enhanced community quarantine is still in place. RedDoorz will provide rooms for around 80-100 OFWs in select properties across Metro Manila to help them repatriate amid the current Luzon-wide lockdown.

In light of the outbreak, RedDoorz has especially taken additional measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its guests and employees in all the countries where it operates. The company has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas including lobbies, elevators, function halls, and bathrooms. Hand sanitizers are also available in all common areas of the properties.