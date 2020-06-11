RedDoorz Launches HygienePass: An Industry-Wide Certification Programme to Promote Good Sanitation and Hygiene Practices in the Age of COVID-19

RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing online hotel management and booking platform, today announced the launch of “HygienePass”, an industry-wide cleanliness & sanitation certification programme that follows the new set of health and safety guidelines for the hospitality industry.

The programme aims to standardise the hygiene and sanitation measures hotel players need to implement as precautionary measures during COVID-19 in order to manage ongoing health risks. The “HygienePass” also builds the Filipino travellers’ confidence in RedDoorz hotels by enabling them to easily identify ‘safe’ hotels, and reassure them that they are staying in establishments which implement and maintain a set of robust hygiene and cleanliness measures independently supported by a medical professional.

Starting with the Luzon region, RedDoorz Philippines will ensure all its 250 properties will undergo a comprehensive audit which is required to obtain the certification programme. This process will be in close coordination with one of the prominent public health physicians today who will also be RedDoorz’s trainer and consultant for the programme, Dr. Renzo Guinto, M.D., DrPH.

“I’m very keen on supporting RedDoorz on this initiative for there’s now a great need to recognise public health and safety measures and I’m pleased to learn how committed RedDoorz is in implementing the programme for hotels given the ‘new normal’ requirements of the consumers. In fact, HygienePass is very much in line with current international and national guidelines on infection prevention and control for the accommodations sector. RedDoorz will initiate the development and implementation of the said tech-driven programme and we will both discern COVID19 response efforts, monitor quarantine and public health safety guidelines, and help these hotels prepare for the reopening of the economy. I’m thrilled to join forces with RedDoorz and combine our expertise to ensure the betterment of health and safety of our traveling Filipinos,” says Dr. Guinto.

RedDoorz has developed a proprietary digital technology solution to help counter the virus spread and to enable key elements of the audit and certification process. It is to be implemented digitally in light of the recent people mobility restrictions enforced by governments across the Philippines.

RedDoorz hotels will have to apply and maintain several rigorous sanitation and hygiene measures on a daily basis covering temperature checks of hotel staff employees & incoming guests, adoption of specific cleaning methodology, and anti-bacterial products and equipment used to disinfect rooms and public areas, and heightened general hygiene practices. A comprehensive audit process will be carried out and independently assessed by the expert before the certification is awarded and must be measured day-to-day for the certification to remain valid.

Amit Saberwal, Founder & CEO RedDoorz, commented: “As one of the leading hotel brands in the Philippines, it is very important for us to plan ahead and ensure that we are implementing the appropriate cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitary measures across all our properties that travellers are confident we are committed to their health and safety. We are confident that with the seal of ‘HygienePass’, we will be able to quickly establish the new industry standards of sanitation and hygiene, and these in turn will help bolster consumer confidence once recovery starts to happen.”

RedDoorz has also launched the “HygienePass” certification programme in Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam by partnering with the relevant local medical health authorities. The certification will eventually be open for adoption by any hotel business that wants to meet the new industry standards for cleanliness and sanitation, ensuring to be the solution for a wide range of independent hotels who currently lack digitisation and sanitary validation processes.