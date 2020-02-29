Rediscover the wonders of play this summer at Midas Hotel and Casino

Summer is the perfect time to play outside the house for both the young and the young-at-heart in Manila. For the hardworking ones, playtime is essential as it can boost creativity and relieve the daily stress of life.

This March, Midas Hotel in Roxas Boulevard, Pasay presents its Stay to Play summer promo, where guests can book a Deluxe Room for only Php5,999 or an Executive Room for only Php6,999. Each room package lets you choose between an ice cream from the 2702 Lobby Lounge or a ticket to the Dessert Museum.

Take your taste buds to a food adventure with Midas Buffet Indulgence. Get a filling buffet breakfast with a wide selection of intercontinental and Filipino breakfast choices at Midas Café, one of Manila’s award-winning hotel restaurants. Walk-in guests can enjoy a sumptuous breakfast buffet for only Php950. Then, at lunch time, have a satisfying meal at Midas Café’s Lunch Buffet for only Php1,500 per person on weekends.

In the afternoon, chill out and satisfy your cravings with the Sunset Lounge’s Merienda Cena Buffet for only Php550 per person and enjoy some mouth-watering snacks while watching your favorite show or news program. Come night time, reward yourself with a delicious buffet dinner at Midas Café or Yanagi for only Php1,500 per person on weekends.

Before heading to your room, let the 2702 Lobby Lounge play up your senses with good music from its nightly entertainment performers, some tasty hors d’oeuvres and a night cap by the bar of the city hotel.