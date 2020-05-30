Regine Velasquez-Alcasid to hold Joy from Home free online concert on June 7

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will share her talent in a free online concert—“Regine: Joy From Home”—to support the Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Coin Bank that will raise funds to provide food for low-income communities who are affected during this COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the coin banks that used to be found only on the counters of Jollibee Group stores are now available online to give the public a convenient way to help feed even more affected families. People can watch the concert from the Jollibee Facebook Page and on the Jollibee Studios YouTube Channel on June 7, Sunday, at 8 in the evening, and donate to the coin bank during and after the show.

The Jollibee Group coin banks may be found online via the www.jollibeefoundation.org website so customers can donate via PayMaya and do bank account transfers from anywhere around the country and the world.

Donations through the digital coin bank will be used to prepare food packs that will be distributed directly to the doorsteps of families in need through the help of partner non-governmental organizations.

“Moving our coin banks online will make it easier for people to donate money that we can add to the fund to provide food packs to those affected by the pandemic,” said Jollibee Group Foundation Executive Director Gisela Tiongson. “We remain committed to continue extending a helping hand, and this time, the public can actively take part in this initiative.”

The concert will treat viewers and their families to a night of beautiful music and inspiring stories of hope, courage, and bayanihan. This musical event will seek to offer Filipino families with an opportunity to bond together over songs and stories that can help them cope through these times, as well as give them a safe and convenient platform to extend help to families in need by donating to the Jollibee Group FoodAID Coin Bank.

For interested donors, they may donate through online bank transfer to the Foundation’s Metrobank (Acct. No: 473-7-473-01406-4; Swift Code: MBTCPHMM) and RCBC (Acct. No: 1253-10519-0) accounts, or via PayMaya (http://pymy.co/Jollibee).