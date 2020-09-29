Netflix announced the original anime series RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness coming to Netflix in 2021

0 comment

Known as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 100 million units from the game series shipped worldwide, “Resident Evil” has now been transformed into a Netflix original CG anime series.

This series is scheduled for a global launch in 2021 exclusively on Netflix. Three years after 2017’s CG film “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation.

Since the first game was released in 1996 on Sony PlayStation, the Resident Evil series is nearing its 25th anniversary. With the series continuing to evolve even now, a new title carves itself into the series’ history. This series is entitled “RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness.”

This new anime series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment, which has birthed various anime series, will produce the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production.

This will be an original anime horror-action series based around the stories of the two popular characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. By adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series will reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before.

Teaser art and a teaser trailer have also been revealed with the title announcement! In the teaser art, we see Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield against the backdrop of a blood-splattered wall, silently waiting to take on a new threat after cheating death time and time again. Revealed simultaneously, the teaser trailer depicts scenes of courage as Claire enters an abandoned building enveloped by the dark night as she happens to find “something” while Leon saves “someone” in the darkness. You can see every tiny speck of floating dust and the tension of the characters’ expressions in these ultra-realistic, high-quality visuals which ramp up the intensity from the very start! Plug in a pair of headphones to double the terror in this teaser that will surely stir up expectations for this series!

Who will be the enemy this time? What is the meaning of “Infinite Darkness”? Stay tuned for more news about the Netflix original anime series RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

BLACKPINK celebrates upcoming album release with exclusive content on Spotify

Team Orange 0 comments
Last September 25, K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK released a pre-tease to an upcoming enhanced album on Spotify, BLACKPINK presents The Album. Designed for loyal Blinks and new fans alike, the enhanced…

realme introduces first in-ear buds, offers stylish TWS designed by José Lévy

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, lifestyle partner of the youth, grows its local AIOT product line-up with the launch of its latest audio device realme Buds Q on September 30. The realme Buds…

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” global premiere on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TFC, and iWant TFC on September 28

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
A kidnapping incident will test the characters of Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, Arci Munoz, and Angelica Panganiban and the values they hold dear in ABS-CBN’s new action-drama series “Walang Hanggang…

ePLDT joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, bolsters digital pivot for PH biz

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
ePLDT, the ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise, further enhances its portfolio of digital offerings for businesses amid prevalence of remote work arrangements, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Through the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone