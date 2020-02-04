Retreat to Romance at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

Celebrate the season of love with Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila’s Valentine’s room packages and romantic dinner offers from February 13 until 16, 2020.

One can treat their better half to a dreamy staycation with the ‘Retreat to Romance’ room packages. The overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with buffet breakfast for two persons at Café Eight can be booked for as low as P6,500 net. Lovers can also choose the room package with a couple’s massage for P9,000 net per night. Treat your loved one to a perfect date with a charming accommodation at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City with Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Deck on February 14. The room rate per night starts at P11,00 net.

On February 14, the Deck Bar is offering an alfresco Valentine’s Day dinner with an alluring four-course dinner. Dubbed as ‘Dine Under the Stars’, couples can expect a one-of-a-kind night filled with serenades of love and romance in the air. The rate per person is P2,200 net.

Another swoon-worthy date idea is a romantic buffet set-up at Café Eight. Crimson Hotel Filinvest City’s culinary team is ready to serve a lavish array of local and international cuisines for the couples to share. The buffet rate per person is P2,200 net inclusive of luscious pralines.

For a pizza date night, Firehouse Pizza restaurant features ‘You Got a Pizza My Heart’ promotion on February 10-14. This special Valentine’s special set is comprised of salad and pizza with a bottle of Prosecco. Get all cheesy as Firehouse sets the mood with romantic music and ambiance. The rate is P2,000 net, good for two persons already.