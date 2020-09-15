Marco Polo Ortigas Manila | Return to tradition with Lung Hin’s authentic cuisine

At a time when new habits are formed and practised, traditions remain treasured, reflecting the values we hold at our core. Award-winning restaurant Lung Hin continues to celebrate such customs with each dish developed by its culinary team led by Executive Chinese Chef Ken Leung. This season, Lung Hin presents a new line of Hong Kong Chef’s Recommendations and even a special selection of culinary gems for intimate dining groups.

Until 31 October 2020, guests may look forward to enjoying Chef Ken’s featured dishes of Pan-fried Minced Pork Chive Dumplings topped with dried Sakura Shrimp, Sauteed Squid with Three-Kinds of Onion, Steamed Garoupa Fillet with Olive and Ginger in Soy Sauce, and Chilled Red Bean with Coconut Milk Jelly. This limited selection is available for dine-in only.

Guests looking forward to a memorable dine-in experience with loved ones may also enjoy a special set menu while overlooking the cityscape in one of Lung Hin’s private dining rooms. For a minimum dining party of five adults, Chef Ken Leung presents a seven-course meal which includes the restaurant’s favourites: Deep-friend Japanese Oysters in Wasabi Sauce, Crispy Roasted Baby Duck in Black Pepper Sauce, and Steamed Live Crab in Chinese Wine and Egg White served with E-Fu Noodle. This limited-time promotion is available at PHP 3,888.00 per person, which already includes the use of any of Lung Hin’s private dining spaces. An advanced reservation of at least three days ahead of preferred dining date is also required to avail this limited-time selection.

For more information about Lung Hin and its ongoing dining promotions, please contact (632) 7720-7777 or email lunghin.mnl@marcopolohotels.com.