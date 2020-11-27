Rex E-Store offers new learning solutions to help learners and teachers cope with the new normal of education

School Year 2020-2021 has already started, with the so-called new normal of education already in place. To cope with the challenges of the different learning delivery models, teachers continue to find more ways on how to engage and support learners when they cant see and guide them personally. With this in mind, REX strengthened its online bookstore over the course of the last months to cater to the changing needs of learners all over the country.

The REX e-store is an online bookstore that holds numerous titles published by REX. Housed in its electronic shelves are textbooks, childrens books, course materials, and Law booksprinted copies ready to ship anywhere in the Philippines and e-books ready for purchase and download. The online store has made learning much more available and accessible to every Filipino across the country.

As part of its efforts to support teachers and learners from the Basic Education sector, REX also made learning materials available to fulfill learners needs in a variety of subject matters on the REX E-Store.

“Laro, Likha, Linang, a Project-Based Learning Resource book developed in partnership with Miriam College, is the first of its kind today. Aligned with the Department of Educations (DepEd) Curriculum Performance Standards and Classroom Assessment Guidelines, Laro, Likha, Linang is a compilation of authentic performance-based material based on the learning competencies prescribed in the DepEd Curriculum guide. It contains readily available activities like Project Overview, 21st Century Matrix Guide, Rubric, and Task Sheets.

With “Laro, Likha, Linang, schools can easily implement the DepEd-mandated K-12 Classroom Assessment. Since Laro, Likha, Linang integrates all subject areas to complete one product output, students are given more opportunities to demonstrate and integrate their knowledge, understanding, and skills about topics or lessons learned in a specific real-life situation.

“My Career Journey is developed in partnership with the Philippine Guidance and Counseling Association, Inc. (PGCA). My Career Journey is aligned with the RA-11206 mandate to come up with a career guidance program to help develop mature and career-ready individuals. It features modules on personal, social, academic, and career learning and development, all integrated with effective intervention strategies and facilities to prevent career uncertainties and indecisions among students. The modules cover social and emotional learning, understanding and managing ones self, setting and achieving positive goals, feeling and showing empathy for others, and establishing and maintaining positive relationships to make responsible decisions.

Part of the proceeds of “My Career Journey” will go to the PGCA advocacy funds for the welfare of the youth, their families, and communities.

“21C Performance Tasks An Assessment of 21st Century skills and Literacies is also aligned with the DepEd Curriculum Performance Standards and Classroom Assessment Guidelines. This learning material features a compilation of authentic performance-based learning competencies prescribed in the DepEd Curriculum guide. It also has readily available activities complete with Project Overview, 21st Century Matrix Guide, Rubric, and Task Sheets.

“21C Performance Tasks An Assessment of 21st Century skills and Literacies contains assessments focused on Performance Tasks that can be housed inside the library for teachers reference. It also allows students to demonstrate and integrate their knowledge, understanding, and skills about topics or lessons learned in a specific real-life situation by performing and/or producing evidence of their learning.

Finally, My Skill Builder packs a comprehensive set of practice worksheets that supports the development of scientific and mathematical concepts, skills and processes under the DepEds K to 12 Curriculum. It includes quarterly review tests to prepare students in summative examinations, and also enables teachers to perform tasks other than ideating, developing questions, and formatting tests. Its readily available material can be used as a formative assessment to review and determine if intervention is still needed.

There is no reason not to fulfill learners needs during the pandemic period because the REX E-Store is ready to cater to every Filipino learners educational needs, from published children’s books, course materials and Law textbooks, to e-books for senior high students to post-graduate studies.

Wherever you are, whatever you need, the REX E-Store is always open to deliver your educational needs nationwide.