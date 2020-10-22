Riot Games Southeast Asia Announces 2021 Esports and Collegiate Competitive Plans for VALORANT

Riot Games Southeast recently announced 2021 esports and collegiate competitive plans for its 5v5 character-based tactical shooter – VALORANT. These regional tournaments will provide opportunities for players across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong to begin building their regional legacies through the official VALORANT esports and collegiate circuit.

The appointed partners that will work in close support with Riot Games Southeast Asia to roll out the official esports and collegiate tournaments in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are:

Mineski Philippines for Philippines Esports

Mineski Philippines and AcadArena as two separate organizers for Philippines Collegiate

The Gaming Company for Malaysia Esports and Collegiate, and Singapore Esports

PGL and Eliphant for Singapore Collegiate

Talon for Hong Kong Esports and Collegiate, and Taiwan Esports

Taiwan Mobile and TeSL for Taiwan Collegiate

ESL for Thailand Esports and Collegiate

ONE Up for Indonesia Esports and Collegiate

”Players have asked and we’re excited to answer. In Southeast Asia, the appetite for VALORANT esports has been tremendous and we are pleased to partner with the region’s leading esports organizations to introduce new heights of competitive play to the region,” said Chris Tran, Head of Esports at Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

These esports partners will organize exclusive tournaments showcasing the highest levels of play, through which aspiring teams will qualify to the largest regional and international VALORANT tournaments. Collegiate partners will work with the colleges and universities of the region to build up an exciting series of tournaments for students to directly experience the thrill of competition.

The same appointed partners will also run a series of merit-based qualifiers for VALORANT First Strike, a global set of tournaments announced earlier in September. The appointed partners and registration dates are:

Mineski Philippines for the Philippines: Registration starts October 14 at http://bit.ly/MineskiVxVReg

ESL for Thailand: Registration starts October 14 at https://pro.eslgaming.com/thailand/valorant/

ONE Up for Indonesia: Registration starts October 14 at http://valorant.oneup.co.id/

The Gaming Company for Singapore and Malaysia: Registration starts October 17 at http://valorantmy.com/ and http://valorantsg.com/

Talon for Taiwan and Hong Kong: Registration starts November 1 at http://talon.gg/

Since its release, VALORANT has become one of the fastest growing esports, attracting massive online viewership and the commitment of numerous established professional players from a wide range of competitive backgrounds, as well as emerging discovered talent. To support the growth of VALORANT esports, Riot Games partnered with more than 20 premier event organizers to launch the VALORANT Ignition Series, delivering numerous tentpole competitions that attracted the attention of millions of fans. During the past six months, hundreds of VALORANT tournaments have taken place across a wide range of formats, awarding more than $1 million in prizes to teams and players all over the world.