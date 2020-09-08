19 year-old rising star Audrey Mika releases new track “Red Gatorade” via RCA Records.

This follows Audrey’s latest track “Just Friends” which was released earlier this year and met with Billboard praising her “top-notch vocals,” Idolator calling it a “perfectly-crafted pop song,” Ones To Watch said it’s “a certified bop” and E! News declaring it an “irrepressibly catchy track.”

About Audrey Mika

Hailing from the Bay Area, Audrey Mika first rose to prominence as a YouTube sensation whose following has continued to grow with her unique covers of popular hits. She has amassed over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers who flock to check out her original material such as her two prior projects, 2018’s “Are We There Yet” and 2019’s “Level Up,’ which she recorded entirely on GarageBand.

Her latest EP 5 A.M. was released earlier this year and includes her hit “Y U Gotta B Like That” which has amassed over 52M combined audio/video streams worldwide as well as “Fake Heartbreak” which Idolator called “soulful.” She’s been called a “rising star” by Paper Magazine, Ladygunn declared her “a beacon of Generation Z brightness”, Flaunt Magazine said she “is more than meets the eye, she is a true visionary with a dedication to her dope desires” and her original music has been praised by Ones To Watch who called it “incredible.” Her spring tour saw her first ever New York show sold out.