Romantic Indulgence at City of Dreams Manila

City of Dreams Manila sets the tone for a romantic month-long celebration of Valentine’s with a trove of tasteful offerings at its award-winning signature restaurants, Nobu Manila and Crystal Dragon; an array of sweet entertainment deals at DreamPlay and CenterPlay; blissful treatment sessions at Nuwa Spa and Nobu Spa; and other lovely treats that are sure to impress loved ones at Café Society, Chocol8 and Hyatt Regency’s The Café.

Crystal Dragon

For a lovely lunch or dinner affair, Crystal Dragon lays out a five-course Valentine’s Set Menu (P3, 880++ per person), which captures the best of Cantonese cuisine and other regional Chinese specialties. The menu, available from February 9 to 16, consists of Black Pepper Duck Meat Swan Dumpling and Deep-fried Prawn Swan Dumpling; Braised Sea Treasures and Scallop Dumpling and Black Truffle in Lobster Bisque; Braised Pork Ribs with Red Wine Vinegar and Wolfberry Reduction; Wok-fried Egg Noodles with Seafood, Sliced Abalone and Vegetable Sauce; and Double-boiled Warm Manuka Honey Ginger Tea, Chestnut, and Sesame Dumpling.

Diners can also opt to try the award-winning restaurant’s new dim sum menu composed of the following: Steamed Three Dim Sum Combination Basket, Steamed Glutinous Roll Chao Zhou Style, Steamed Beef Dumplings with Black Vinegar, Oven-baked Crispy Eel Dumplings, Deep-fried Chao Zhao Pork Dumplings, Steamed Guang Dong Pork Dumplings in Superior Broth, Oven-baked Crispy Black Pepper Barbecue Pork Bun, Oven-baked Egg Tart with Coconut Flakes, Oven-baked Crispy Red Dates Paste Pastries, and Deep-friend Homemade Scallion Pancake.

Nobu Manila

A destination of choice for a romantic dinner date over a gastronomic feast of Japanese-Peruvian flavors, Nobu highlights its five-course Valentine’s Omakase (P10,000 nett for two) that comes with a complimentary welcome sake cocktail. Exclusively available on February 14, the Omakase begins with Nobu Sashimi Trio, which is composed of Oyster New Style, Oyster with Mango Salsa, and Kinme with Soy Cream Truffle followed by a seasonal selection of Nobu Sushi including Anago, Wagyu, Seared Uni Cup, and Tamago.

Whole Blue Crab, creamy and spicy with shitake, negi, masago and scallop chawan mushi; and Sous vide Australian Tenderloin with Dark Chocolate, Sake and Mirin Reduction Demi-glace, Broccolini and Nobu Style Fries come after. A plate of Fraisier Crème Mousseline Parfait with Champagne Jelly and Strawberries completes the Omakase.

Café Society, Chocol8, and Hyatt Regency’s The Café

Guests are spoilt for choice at Café Society and Chocol8, which highlight a selection of Valentine’s hampers and other sweet gift ideas. From February 10 to 15 at Café Society, heart-shaped Linzer cookies, St. Valentine’s cookies, and indulgent cakes starting at P150 nett, along with single-stemmed rose and flower arrangements starting at P500 nett are available. Hampers that come with an assortment of cuddly teddy bears, flowers, a bottle of prosecco, and cookies and cakes starting at P1,000 nett also make a fitting gift for the occasion.

Available month-long at Chocol8 are decadent handcrafted chocolates, consisting of neatly packaged 200-gram Valentine White and Milk Chocolate Macadamia bars (P1,000 nett each), brown and pink bear chocolate sculptures (P2,400 nett each). Chocol8 also offers hampers starting at P1,500 nett replete with pralines and dragees, which come with other lovely gifts including a snuggly teddy bear and a bottle of Martini Rose among others.

At The Café at Hyatt Regency, the featured cake of the month is Raspberry Earl Grey Cake – a decadent medley of seductive raspberry coulis on top of a soft, gluten-free sponge cake and coated with Earl Grey tea-infused mousse.

DreamPlay

Families can avail of DreamPlay’s Panda Power-packed Valentine’s VIP Package (P1,499) from February 14 to 16, which is inclusive of an all-day pass to DreamPlay’s attractions with express check-in and priority access to the attractions; an exclusive photo opportunity with Kung Fu Panda’s Po and Mei Mei; and other exciting treats including a special heart-shaped cookies, Chez Gingy milkshake and a Kung Fu Panda-themed cable winder.

DreamPlay is open from from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

CenterPlay

CenterPlay, City of Dreams Manila’s contemporary entertainment bar on the gaming floor, is staging a Valentine’s party with hitmaker Rey Valera. The singer-songwriter who popularized “Maging Sino Ka Man” and “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko” among other hit songs, is performing on February 15 at 10 p.m. Joining him in the line-up are other CenterPlay bands including HeartBeats, Part 3 and Higher Ground. Interested guests can reserve a seat or a table starting at P1,50 nett which is inclusive of consumable snacks.

Nuwa Spa and Nobu Spa

For those who want to wind down and make Valentine’s extra special, Nuwa Spa and Nobu Spa are highlighting pampering treatments available for the whole month of February.

Nobu Spa is offering the Romantic Revelry for Two package (P7,900nett), which comes with a delightful serving of luscious chocolates and two glasses of Martini. The rejuvenating 90-minute treatment includes a 60-min Yin Yang Couples Massage and 30-minute treatment of either an Express Facial or a Barako Coffee Scrub.

Nuwa Spa highlights its signature treatments with its Sweet Treats promotion for couples, which comes with a thoughtful serving of luscious chocolates and two champagne flutes. Guests have a choice between the Soul Mate package (P14,800nett), which is inclusive of a 60-minute Yin Yang Couples Massage and a 60-minute treatment of either a Nuwa Radiance Facial or Deep Cleanse Facial; or the Better Half package (P18,800nett), which comes with a 30-minute flower bath, a 30-minute bespoke body scrub treatment, and a choice between a 90-minute muscle release treatment or a combination of a 60-minute muscle release treatment plus a 30-minute OM Express Facial.