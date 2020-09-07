Rotary Club of Makati West to hold Alay Sining Art Auction 2020

The Rotary Club of Makati West (RCMW) will hold a virtual Alay Sining Art Auction from September 14 to 18, 2020. To be auctioned are paintings and sculptures donated by several renowned artists in line with Alay Sining’s theme this year, “Life in the time of COVID-19 lockdown.”

One of RCMW’s flagship projects, Alay Sining traditionally holds an annual exhibit for a cause that is aimed at raising funds for the Rotary International’s “Gift of Life” program, which benefits children with congenital heart disease through free heart surgeries and treatment.

“This year, the program is having a new normal twist with a virtual art auction whose proceeds will go to projects benefiting our modern-day heroes – our COVID-19 medical frontliners,”said RCMW President Alasdair “Al” Thomson.

Auction participants can choose from the works of the country’s well-loved visual artists: Gus Albor, Jinggoy Buensuceso, Ferdinand Cacnio, Ernest Concepcion, Daniel Dela Cruz, Frederick Epistola, Egai Talusan Fernandez, Mark Laza, Arnel Natividad, Margie Organo, and Carlito Ortega.

Proceeds of the art-for-charity auction will be used to fund the following RCMW COVID-19 related projects: “Fashion for Frontliners” that provides personal protective equipment (PPEs); “Elmer’s Run” that provides free transportation to our frontliners; and “Masquerade” that provides modified snorkel masks to our healthcare providers.

“We hope art lovers will support our auction that will not only give them the opportunity to collect very timely art pieces, but will also be a way for them to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 through our projects,” said RCMW Director and Alay Sining Project Chairman Christopher “Dino” Dumatol.

See the Art Auction Catalogue of Art Pieces and other details at the @AlaySiningByRCMW Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=AlaySiningByRCMW&set=a.4565240486882160

You can also watch the video catalogue at: https://www.facebook.com/AlaySiningByRCMW/videos/220223539395401/.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy art while being able to help our COVID-19 frontliners.