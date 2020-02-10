Team Autoforce’s Ryan Ablang rules Philippine Autocross Championship Series; set to continue streak in Super Sprint 2020

0 comment

Tagged as the Fastest Driver of the Day, Ryan Ablang of Team Autoforce made history again after winning the Open Class in the Philippine Autocross Championship Series (PACS) Round 2 held in R33 Trucks, San Simon, Pampanga last February 8, 2020.

Team Autoforce’s Ryan Ablang wins Fastest Driver of the Day and Open Class Champion in the Philippine Autocross Championship Series held February 8

The 37-year-old racer Ablang clocked 00:38.85 seconds, followed by Jevoy Moreno at 00:38.90 seconds and Mike Potenciano at 00:39.47 seconds.

Now on its 20th season, the Philippine Autocross Championship Series founded by Danny Santiago is the farthest-reaching motorships campaign in the country, advocating for disciplined-driving and contributing challenging programs to Philippine Motorsports.

Ablang also ruled in the recent Super Sprint 2020 Round 1, were he was overall champion for Prepped Class races

Recently, Ablang also dominated the first round of Super Sprint 2020, held at Meycauayan Commercial Complex last February 2.

Driving his Honda Civic EG Hatchback with its 2.0 B20 modified engine, Ablang clocked 38.85 seconds to win the Fastest Driver of the Day

Driving his Honda Civic EG Hatchback with its 2.0 B20 modified engine, Ablang won first place in the Prepped B3 Class, Prepped C3 Class, and Prepped D3 class of Super Sprint Round 1, clocking in 00:059.179 seconds, 00:59.008 seconds, and 00:57.478 seconds respectively, also winning fastest time of the day for his team, Autoforce.

Ablang hold the title of Super Sprint 2019 Prepped Overall Champion, dominating all rounds of the race last 2019

In the previous year, Ablang has dominated Super Sprint, held as the champion for Prepped B 3, Prepped C 3, and Prepped D 3 class, granting him the title of 2019 Prepped Overall Champion.
For Super Sprint, Prepped Class is the category for any driver who has moderate to more experience in motorsports competitions. Other driver classifications are street, amateur, and intermediate.

So far, Ablang’s most notable wins in the motorsports industry aside from those mentioned above include 2008 Race Motorsports Club Slalom Racing Novice Overall Champion, 2017 Philippine Autocross Championship Series Novice Overall Champion, 2001 and up Category Champion in Metro Manila (2019 AAP-MSDP National Gymkhana) 2019 Golden Wheel Awardee Sparco Cup Grid Group 6, and Open Class Fastest Time of the Day in the last round of the 2019 Philippine Autocross Championship Series, timed at 00:30.94 seconds.

Ablang started the racing scene early, in 2007, participating in Race Motorsports Club Slalom Racing, and returned to his passion in 2017, after attending to building a stable family life. He dedicates his continuous wins to his family who supports his passion, and to his sponsors who believe in his skill.

Ablang is currently backed by Motolite, Keon Sondra LED PH, Denso Mandaluyong, MovNCool, Dynamics Performance Engineering, JG Remaps and Tuning, Unico Hijo Resort, Carbon Nitomura, JDM USDM Surplus Autoparts, Casa Cruz Barberia, Station Lifestyle Supply Co, OEM Auto Fab, and Dohcthor Performance by BertSpeed.

