Bangkok-based Korean producer Saint Nine drops tropical-infused anthem “Don’t Call Me Sugar”, plus an upcoming EP from Wovensound x Ihasamic!

0 comment

Bangkok-based Korean electronic producer Saint Nine has officially released his new single, “Don’t Call Me Sugar”. A tropical electro-pop track infused with latin-cuban melodies, suave instrumentation, and a vocal performance by an unnamed two-time Grammy nominee, “Don’t Call Me Sugar” deep-dives into a compelling narrative about romantic betrayal and trust issues.

The upcoming producer explains, “The song is about a man who was cheated by his girlfriend. He’s probably a lot better off without her. It will just become another bittersweet memory at the end of the day for him.”

As for the musical structure, Saint Nine’s wrote a catchy chorus that is easy to sing along to. He adds, “I wanted sad lyrics for the song but with an irresistible beat that would put listeners in the mood for dancing. Nothing too energetic, just enough to make people want to move and dance.”

Having studied music from a young age, Saint Nine is also a classically trained pianist and vocalist. The multi-talented producer also listens to different types of music, and is inspired by sounds from different parts of the world. ”I’m not sure how to express them in terms of harmonics, but some melodies lure me into various genres like cinematic music, meditation music, EDM and hip hop. I try to make music that transcends genres.”

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

Related Posts

BBC’s Natural History landmark of the year “A Perfect Planet” to premiere as a double bill launch event in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments
On Monday 11 January, Filipino viewers will get the chance to premiere the first two episodes of A Perfect Planet, narrated by the esteemed Sir David Attenborough, back-to-back on BBC…

Filipino rom-com series, “Gaya sa Pelikula” starts streaming on Netflix on January 7, 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix Philippines announced that Gaya sa Pelikula will start streaming on the service on January 7, 2021. The popular Filipino rom-com BL web series about two boys forced to become…

Robocash Group launches Buy Now, Pay Later in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
An international fintech holding Robocash Group has expanded the product line with the launch of its first Buy Now Pay Later service UnaPay in the Philippines. Apart from the new…

Spread more smiles through the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program until December 31

Team Orange 0 comments Events
With 2020 coming to an end, it’s time to sit back and be grateful for coming this far. Quite a year indeed, it has shown us it takes a united…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone