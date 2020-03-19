Filipina Samantha Richelle stars in ABS-CBN and Electric Entertainment’s international series “Almost Paradise”

Filipina actress Samantha Richelle will prove that there is no tough job that women cannot handle as she goes through the most treacherous battles with American actor Christian Kane in the international series line-produced by ABS-CBN, “Almost Paradise,” which will premiere on March 30 on US cable channel WGN America.

Samantha plays Kai Mendoza, a police officer who will go on a mission to hunt down powerful drug syndicates.

“She can pretty much do it all. She is a tough cookie. She wants to constantly prove herself. In the end you’ll get to see how we’ll work together,” the actress said as she described her character.

Aside from being an actress, Samantha is a popular fashion designer and influencer with her own clothing line.

Meanwhile, other familiar faces who are in the series include Arthur Acuña, Ces Quesada, Angeli Bayani, and Nonie Buencamino. The show also brings Filipino talent to the forefront, having over 100 Filipino actors as part of the cast.

The series revolves around the life of Alex Walker, a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover operative who was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with life-threatening hypertension. He decides to go to an island to live a peaceful life, but he ends up clashing with criminals, putting his life in grave danger.

In 2019, ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production marked its first foray to Hollywood production as it signed a partnership with Electric Entertainment to line produce “Almost Paradise.” Owned by Dean Devlin, the producer of movies “Godzilla,” “Independence Day,” and “The Patriot,” Electric Entertainment is the company responsible for hit television series “The Librarians” and “Leverage.”