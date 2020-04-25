SAMSUNG 321 App now comes with COVID-19 Hotlines

SAMSUNG 321 app’s newest update now includes COVID-19 Hotline numbers to aid users for any concerns and emergencies related to the global pandemic.

A dedicated COVID-19 emergency button now displays the DOH and Red Cross‘ COVID-19 hotlines. Contacts for DOH, PNP and the Philippine Red Cross have been updated as well.

Launched in 2016, the app enables quick access to a current list of over 900 validated emergency contact numbers and locations all organized into categories such as Medical Assistance, Red Cross, Police Stations, Fire Stations, National Disaster Hotlines, and Motor and Traffic Assistance. The phone numbers are displayed according to the user’s location for convenience.

Calling the available numbers is made easy through the app’s straightforward user interface. Simply select the number to be called and the app will proceed with making the call directly. Standard mobile carrier rates for calls apply.

Samsung 321’s services must first be enabled through its in-app Welcome page or Settings. This can also be done through the Apps tab in Settings of the user’s Samsung device.

The app comes pre-installed on select Samsung mobile devices and can also be downloaded on the Google Play Store for devices running on Android 5.0 and up.