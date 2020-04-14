SAMSUNG’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy A01, is now available for only PHP5,490!

SAMSUNG’s newest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A01, is now available! For only PHP 5,490.00, the Galaxy A01 brings many cool features in a very affordable package.

Perfect for binge-watching videos, playing games, or chatting with loved ones through video calls, this newest smartphone is sure to be a hit with its 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and its 3,000 mAh battery. It also has a Dolby Atmos feature that lets users have a cinema-quality experience in the comfort of their own homes.

The Galaxy A01 is equipped with 16GB internal memory, expandable to 512GB of storage, perfect for storing music, videos, and other files. It also has a built-in Face Recognition Unlock system for added security and a Dual-Sim card capability for multi-network needs. The Galaxy A01 comes with Android 10 Q right out of the box so users can be sure that their smartphone is up to date with the latest Android operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A01, which comes in blue and black variants, is sure to give budget phone seekers a sophisticated, feature-packed phone at an affordable price tag. Samsung’s new budget friendly phone is now available nationwide and in online partner stores.

