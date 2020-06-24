SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is now up for pre-order!

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is finally up for pre-order until July 5, 2020! The device, which will be made available exclusively through Samsung’s official online store, offers BTS-themed content.

“With this one-of-a-kind collaboration with the global pop music and cultural sensation, BTS, we hope to give an exclusive opportunity for the fans to connect more with their favorite phenomenal group,” said Jerry Mañus, Samsung Philippines Business Unit Head of IT and Mobile.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple exterior with the group’s logo and purple heart iconography found on the backside of the device. It also has a pre-installed BTS-inspired theme, icons, and more, that fans will not want to miss out on.

The special BTS edition package will also include stickers and 7 collectible photo cards featuring the band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, the new device sports the same pro-grade camera system that the Galaxy S20+ is known for so fans can share stories online and connect with other fans. It is also equipped with a 6.7″ screen that is perfect when streaming the band’s hyper-synchronized dance moves.

The limited-edition device retails at Php57,990 and as a pre-order offer, every purchase comes with a 50% discount on the BTS Edition Galaxy Buds+ which will retail for Php8,990 to let fans immerse themselves in their favorite BTS hits with its superb sound quality. They will also be entitled to a Php4,000 eStore voucher* (S20YOURGALAXY) which can be used upon check out.

On top of these, all pre-ordered units through the Samsung Online Store come with Samsung’s official warranty.

Don’t miss Samsung’s latest offerings! To pre-order, visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/ offer/online/galaxy-s20/bts- edition-pre-order/

*DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-100902 Series of 2020