Samsung’s innovative customer service is always ready when needed

From using smartphones, tablets, and wearables while on-the-go to enjoying smart appliances in their own homes, many consumers are now dependent on their electronics and use them on a daily basis. Lifestyles and habits change; so should the consumption of services.

To keep up with this new breed of consumers, Samsung is announcing its lineup of service offerings, made up of advanced solutions that are available at the consumer’s convenience and help them make the most out of their gadgets and digital appliances.

Providing innovative care

“We want our users to feel that the Samsung experience goes far beyond purchasing and using our products. If they want advice on optimizing their devices, or if they need help from one of our expert technicians, it’s important for us to be present in those moments,” says Sheila Jaucian, Customer Experience Head of Samsung Philippines.

Samsung users can take advantage of various offerings, such as Remote Support Service Support for handheld devices and TVs, or Visual Support Service for digital appliances. Through this service, users get assistance when they access applications found within their Samsung devices, which will connect them to their customer service team via a secure phone or video call. Expert engineers can then remotely view and control specific device settings, and provide product assistance. This lets users get support and feel as if they’re talking straight to a technician, right from the comfort of their own home.

The brand also has a convenient Live Chat feature. Users can visit the Samsung website to access the 24/7 mobile live chat, and the 12/7 AV and digital appliance live chat. Besides the website, live chat is also available through the Samsung Members App, which can be found on Galaxy smartphones, or downloaded through the Google Play Store.

A wide variety of accessible services

The Remote Support and Live Chat services aren’t all that Samsung has to offer their loyal customers. They also promise other convenient after-sales services that are either available seven days a week, or are accessible on any device—which means that users can get help whenever they need it. Samsung’s customer service team offers:

● Nationwide Service Network: Users can bring their smaller electronics (40 inches and below) to one of 150 authorized service center branches around the country. Here, they can get face-to-face support from expert technicians, as well as access to genuine Samsung parts.

● In-Home Service: For bigger appliances and electronics, users can schedule a home visit from Samsung’s team of technicians to provide support.

● 24/7 Hotline for Mobile Devices: Samsung users can call the #GALAXY or #425299 hotline, free for all networks!

● 12/7 Hotline for Televisions, Audio & Digital Appliances: Users can dial the toll-free 1-800-10-7267864 (PLDT) or 1-800-8-7267864 (Globe; from 8AM to 8PM daily)

● Online Support: From FAQs, and videos to diagnostics and optimization, official help content is readily available on the Samsung website and the Samsung Members app.

“These technological developments ensure that our loyal customers are well-cared for as long as they own our products.” notes Jaucian. “Our goal is simple: we want our users to remember that Samsung is always there to help them, wherever and whenever they might need us.”