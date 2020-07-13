SAMSUNG officially launches Live Shop Assist online

0 comment

Samsung launches a new Live Shop Assist Service, a one-on-one online shopping assistance via live streaming for consumers.

The Live Shop Assist service significantly reduces time spent inside physical stores browsing through products. It instead lets consumers make choices on how to make their homes better in the comfort of their own homes. Consumers can now get all the support they need when buying their latest gadgets, TVs, and home appliances, just like shopping in-store.

One of the biggest advantages of this service is getting product expert consultations, where consumers can ask detailed questions and get immediate feedback on queries including product specifications.

Consumers can get personalized recommendations according to their preferences such as the size of TV or capacity of an aircon, refrigerator, or washing machine that will suit their living space and needs,” says James Jung, president of Samsung Philippines. “Our shop assistants can also highlight other useful features that customers might ask when they shop in the stores.”

Traditionally, consumers prefer to see and feel the products before buying (e.g. opening refrigerator doors to size up the storage, checking out the correct TV size and optimal viewing distance based on their space, testing the Galaxy devices’ cameras and applications). To respond to this need, product demonstrations via live streaming or video call will also be an available service. Consumers won’t need to rely solely on reading and looking at product images and specifications.

At Samsung, we commit to introducing smart products as well as service innovations that can provide convenience and safe shopping experience at the comforts of home. Samsung Live Shop Assistants also give consumers an option to speak to product experts, bringing the experience closer to physical shopping,” explains Jung.

The Live Shop Assist service lets consumers opt to get assistance through www.samsungliveshopassist.com wherein consumers can choose a product group (mobiles, TVs, digital appliances, etc), start their consultation via livestream video call, chat, or voice call. The Live Shop Assist gives consumers the assurance of personalized and complete in-store shopping experience right in the comfort of their homes.gives online shopping a few unique twists to offer a pseudo “in-store” shopping experience at home.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

