Samsung QLED TVs Receive Safety Verification from Leading Safety Certification Institutes

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced recently its QLED 8K and 4K TVs have received “no photobiological LED hazard” verifications from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a leading safety science company in the U.S., and “eye safety” certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) in Germany. Samsung becomes the first in the TV industry to receive verifications proving that various types of lights emitted by its QLED TVs pose no photobiological LED hazard, based on classifications under the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)’s standards for photobiological safety and eye.

Both safety certification institutions, UL and VDE, tested the 65Q900T 8K model and 65Q90T 4K models – both of which emit the brightest light among Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV lineup – for their blue light, ultraviolet rays and infrared rays.

“While Samsung QLED TVs emit high luminance and brightness, our TVs are designed to protect the eyesight without losing the truly immersive viewing experience,” said Yong Hoon Choi, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are pleased to be recognized by UL and VDE for these efforts and will continue to make the safety of our customers a top priority as we develop our products.”