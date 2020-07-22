Samsung reimagines clothing care with AirDresser – An all-new appliance that provides a hassle-free way to keep your clothes sanitized and fresh at all times

Professionals in every industry have uniforms or specific outfits based on the company’s dress code. For doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, most especially the medical scrubs and lab coats that are worn everyday. These may come in different colors and sizes but it is undeniable that these often get exposed to bacteria.

In treating patients and spending whole days inside the hospital, as well as other frontliners, it is very important to keep uniforms clean and sanitized at all times. Keeping this in mind, Samsung Digital Appliances launches the AirDresser. This latest home innovation uses powerful air and steam to get rid of dust and germs and even sanitizes the clothes, gently dries them, and smoothes wrinkles.

Innovative Features

The AirDresser possesses a handful of features that keep clothes fresh all day, making it always ready to wear. The process starts off with the Jet Air and Air Hangers that release powerful air to remove stubborn dust with only minimal noise and vibration—quiet enough to be placed anywhere inside the home, including the bedroom. Then the JetSteam sanitizes the clothes to get rid of bacteria, viruses, or allergens by infusing high-temperature steam into the fabric. It is the perfect tool for routine sterilization of clothes and many other household items such as linen and soft toys.

Clothes are then dried using the Heat Pump Drying features which gently dries clothes at a low temperature, minimizing heat damage and shrinkage. The Wrinkle Care smoothes out wrinkles without ironing by using a combination of steam and air to relax the clothes. The AirDresser takes clothes to the next level with the Deodorizing Filter that freshens clothes, by breaking down the particles of odors caused by sweat, tobacco, and food. As a result, it also prevents odor to build-up inside the unit.

Outstanding Benefits

The lifespan of these precious clothes increases as there is less need for frequent washing which can cause damage to the delicate fabric. Fancy clothes, especially intricate and sensitive garments, can also be cared for by the AirDresser—minimizing the need for professional services such as dry cleaning.

It also has a Self-Clean technology that sanitizes the AirDresser’s interior without the use of harsh detergents. This is done by a combination of heat, air, and steam. After 40 cycles, it notifies the users whenever it needs cleaning.

The AirDresser also helps save time when it comes to chores as using the JetSteam for example, takes less time and energy than having to clean clothes with a full wash and dry cycle. Or, repeat outfits confidently without thinking about bad odors or hygiene because of the Jet Air and Air Hangers’ ability to quickly remove dust off of the clothes.

Create a smarter home with modern appliances whose ultimate goal is to make life easier and safely clean.

The AirDresser is retailed at P129,995. Samsung Digital Appliances also has an ongoing Better At Home promo where up to 20% discounts can be availed. This promo runs from June 1 to August 31, 2020.