SAMSUNG | Three Simple Recipes Based on Your Pantry Basics

Exploring recipes using fancy ingredients that aren’t normally seen in the pantry can mean a lot of work since this requires going to the grocery store and making it through a long line of people. But having the pantry well-stocked with basic items is like having savings in the bank. When it comes to whipping up quick comforting meals, pantry staples are everyone’s best friend.

With a little creativity, basic ingredients from the pantry and a multi-purpose kitchen appliance, special home-cooked meals for the family can easily be created. With Samsung Smart Oven which is designed as an all-in-one cooking partner that works as a convection oven and a microwave, anything special can be whipped up in just a few steps. This special oven can be used for baking, grilling, roasting, slim frying, heating, defrosting, steaming, and even making yogurt which can cover appetizers and even desserts.

Below are some simple recipes that can be done with the Samsung Smart Oven:

Baked Potato Skin with Garlic Cream Dip

Yield: 4-6 servings

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

8pcs. small potatoes, cleaned

1 cup chopped bacon

1 cup grated mozzarella or cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. sliced spring onion for garnish

Garlic cream dip:

1 pack 125ml Nestle All Purpose Cream

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 clove minced garlic

1 tbsp. sliced spring onion

1 tbsp. minced parsley

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

½ tsp. fine salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Wash the potatoes. Cook potatoes on Crusty plate on a high rack using Microwave + Grill mode. Set aside to cool.

For both MC32K & MC35J: Select Microwave + Grill. Set at 600W for 15 minutes.

Saute bacon until crispy. Strain and set aside.

To make the garlic cream dip, mix Nestle All Purpose Cream, lemon juice, garlic, spring onion, parsley, and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until use.

Cut the cooked potato in half and carefully scoop out the middle part. Use scooped out potato for other recipes. Add bacon and cheese. Bake the potato halves on Crusty plate on a high rack using Grill mode.

For both MC32K & MC35J: Select Grill. Set cooking time to 5 minutes.

Transfer into a serving plate and garnish with spring onion. Serve with garlic cream dip.

Slim Fry Honey-Sriracha Chicken Wings

Yield: 4-6 servings

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

¾ kg. chicken wings, halved

1 sachet Maggi Magic Sarap

⅛ tsp. freshly ground pepper

1 tsp. paprika

1 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. sriracha hot sauce

1 tbsp. sliced spring onion

1 pc. carrot, cut into sticks

1 pc. cucumber, cut into stick

Garlic cream dip:

1 pack 125ml Nestle All Purpose Cream

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 clove minced garlic

1 tbsp. sliced spring onion

1 tbsp. minced parsley

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

½ tsp. fine salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Season chicken wings with Maggi Magic Sarap, pepper, and paprika. Add soy sauce, honey, garlic, and sriracha.

Place chicken on Crusty plate on high rack and cook using respective modes:

For MC32K: Select Slim Fry button. Set program code to 3-3 (Chicken Wings). Select serving size and set time to 14 minutes. Turn over as the beep sounds. Press start to continue.

For MC35J: Cook using Hot Blast mode. Set to 230 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes or until crispy. Turn over after 10 minutes. Press start to continue.

To make the garlic cream dip, mix Nestle All Purpose Cream, lemon juice, garlic, spring onion, parsley, and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until use.

Transfer chicken wings on a serving plate and garnish with spring onion. Serve with vegetable sticks and dip.

Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Yield: 16-24 servings

Cooking time: 35-40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 bar 225g unsalted butter

1 cup 340g dark chocolate chips

¼ cup walnuts (or any nuts available)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups sugar

¼ tsp. fine salt

6 pcs eggs

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup + 1 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup Nestle All Purpose Cream

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Combine butter and chocolate chips in a microwaveable bowl. Melt butter and chocolate chips using Microwave mode. Gently mix after melting.

For both MC32K and MC35J: Select Microwave. Set at 450W for 3 minutes or until fully melted.

Stir in vanilla and sugar into the bowl. Whisk in eggs one at a time.

Sift flour and ½ cup of cocoa powder. Gradually mix in the wet mixture. Fold in walnuts.

Lightly butter the baking pan using a wrapper of butter. Dust with 1 tbsp cocoa powder.

Pour batter and bake using respective functions. Set aside to cool for 1 hour.

For MC32K: Select Hot BLast button. Set to 180 degrees Celsius for 35 minutes.

For MC35J: Bake using Auto Cook mode. Set program code to A12 (Brownies).

Adjust time to 40 minutes if needed, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle of the brownie.

Make glaze by mixing powdered sugar, Nestle All Purpose Cream and vanilla extract.

Remove brownie from pan and cut into serving pieces. Lightly drizzle the glaze and serve.

Note: Recipe includes automatic pre-heating once baking details are entered in the oven.