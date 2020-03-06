San Roque Northern Samar to hold its annual Parayan Festival and 60th Anniversary Foundation Day on March 16

Former LMP Spokesperson and Northern Samar Mayor’s League President Mayor Don Abalon of San Roque Northern Samar extends his invitation for their annual Parayan Festival

San Roque Northern Samar will be holding its annual Parayan Festival and its 60th Anniversary of its Foundation Day this March 16, 2020.

The Parayan Festival this year focuses on the local unique culture that gives importance to the Agri-fishery, boosting the tourism part of the municipality, while giving tribute to the industrious farmer along with thanksgiving for a good harvest. The Parayan Festival highlights the celebration with a dance parade and floorshow competition participated in by the different barangays of the municipality.

The locals refer to scarecrows as Pahoy. The creative Pahoy contest has been served in the municipality ever since the Parayan Festival started

A common Filipino man enjoying a certain dance in the said competition wherein they (Zone 1) won the third prize

The proud heritage of San Roque is shown during the floorshow competition portraying the traditional rice planting being the major product of the municipality, it is one of the town’s ways of showing its thanksgiving for a harvest of rice and crops grown in the locality. The word “Parayan” is a Warayon word which means a plentiful harvest of rice.

Barangay Bantayan’s colorful theme of Bantayan won the first prize in invitational category

This old style theme of Barangay Lao-angan got the second prize in invitational category

Barangay Dale portraying as “talabongs” (a kind of bird which protects the palays from locusts and insects) bagging the third prize in the said competition

The Zone 6 ladies in the floor show dancing competition displaying the Maria Clara dress style and how the Dalagang Filipina acts with decorum which afterwards got the second prize

The Parayan Festival highlights the celebration with a street dancing, floorshow competition, scarecrow and carabao contest, participated in by the different tribe of the municipality. There are other competitions all throughout the day that culminates in the evening with a dance party at the municipal auditorium and the awarding ceremony.

Last year, Barangay Dale laid out fresh vegetables like puso ng saging, string beans, squash and bottle gourd to bag the first prize

Bantayan-Lubog Irrigators Association Inc. displayed souvenirs, like colorful hats and fans

Zone 3 showed off a conventional bahay-kubo and a scarecrow

A public street display of booths where every barangay in the municipality showcase their creativity using their products.

Municipal Mayor Don Abalon is inviting all San Roquenhons and Nortehanons to join the fun activities planned for the Parayan Festival. For full schedule of activities, visit Norsam.net or Tourism San Roque page.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

