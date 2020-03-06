San Roque Northern Samar to hold its annual Parayan Festival and 60th Anniversary Foundation Day on March 16

San Roque Northern Samar will be holding its annual Parayan Festival and its 60th Anniversary of its Foundation Day this March 16, 2020.

The Parayan Festival this year focuses on the local unique culture that gives importance to the Agri-fishery, boosting the tourism part of the municipality, while giving tribute to the industrious farmer along with thanksgiving for a good harvest. The Parayan Festival highlights the celebration with a dance parade and floorshow competition participated in by the different barangays of the municipality.

The proud heritage of San Roque is shown during the floorshow competition portraying the traditional rice planting being the major product of the municipality, it is one of the town’s ways of showing its thanksgiving for a harvest of rice and crops grown in the locality. The word “Parayan” is a Warayon word which means a plentiful harvest of rice.

The Parayan Festival highlights the celebration with a street dancing, floorshow competition, scarecrow and carabao contest, participated in by the different tribe of the municipality. There are other competitions all throughout the day that culminates in the evening with a dance party at the municipal auditorium and the awarding ceremony.

A public street display of booths where every barangay in the municipality showcase their creativity using their products.

Municipal Mayor Don Abalon is inviting all San Roquenhons and Nortehanons to join the fun activities planned for the Parayan Festival. For full schedule of activities, visit Norsam.net or Tourism San Roque page.