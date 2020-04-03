Sarah Geronimo joins TNT as its newest endorser

Sarah Geronimo is now a TNT Ka-Tropa.

TNT, the Filipino people’s brand, is welcoming the country’s Popstar Royalty into its family. Sarah has also joined TNT to help in its goal to provide relief and optimism in these particularly trying times — not only to her millions of Popsters, but also to every Filipino doing his or her best to make it through these challenges.

“Ako po ay masaya at bahagi na ako ng TNT Family. Maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon na maging bahagi ng isang misyon to keep Filipinos connected and entertained all the time,” said Sarah.

“We welcome Sarah Geronimo to the TNT family, and with her, we hope to continue uplifting Filipinos through our services. Sarah is also the personification of TNT in the sense that she grew up entertaining the public and kept her fans connected because of her songs and movies,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head for Consumer Individual Wireless Business of Smart.

Geronimo also understands that Filipinos need more encouragement at this time, which is why she plans to use her new status as a TNT endorser to be an inspiring figure, doing what she can to help Filipinos cope with the current situation.

“Sa panahon ngayon, importante po na meron pa rin tayong kaunting tawanan, kantahan, sayawan para po mas mapagaan ang pagdala ng ating buhay sa araw-araw,” she says in a teaser video addressed to TNT subscribers. “Ako po at ang TNT ay may solusyon para diyan para bigyan po kayo ng saya kahit kailan kahit saan abangan po ninyo.”

Enjoy TikTok with TNT Giga Stories 50

Amid these uncertain times, TNT subscribers can get a dose of happiness and entertainment every day through TikTok, the latest social media app that’s got everybody — from your friends and family to all your favorite celebrities, influencers, and online personalities — sharing their dance covers, dubs, and more, just being fun online.

Watch everyone’s TikTok videos and upload your own as much as you want when you subscribe to TNT’s GIGA Stories promo for as low as P50 for 1 GB per day of TikTok, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram, valid for three days. To register, simply dial *123#.

You can experience great entertainment anytime, anywhere on your phone with TNT’s mobile internet, which is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile network, as certified by global internet testing firms Ookla and Opensignal.