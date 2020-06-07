Pop singer Sassa Dagdag recorded her new song “Hulog Ni Bathala” while in lockdown

Music indeed heals the soul as pop singer Sassa Dagdag finds herself creating new music and reflecting on what matters most in the new track “Hulog Ni Bathala” under PolyEast Records.

“I see it as a ‘silver lining’ amidst this pandemic. With all uncertainties the world is going through, we can always turn to music to make us feel better,” Sassa said.

While the 17-year-old pop singer recalls her experience making music while home quarantined, she also added “With the technology available at home, I’m just thankful for my brother who helped me out in recording this song and we enjoyed every moment we bonded together. We both love music. Being in my personal space also makes me explore more on my artistic side like writing songs, painting, and drawing.”

Sassa describes her new record and original composition as ‘a love song with a twist’ which shows off more of her mature side. “Hulog Ni Bathala” is about thanking God for the people around her and granting her all life’s lessons she needed.

“Hulog ni Bathala” song marks as her return after joining in the GMA’s reality talent competition called The Clash last year. She immediately became a fan favorite and gained a huge support online because of her powerhouse vocals and confidence on stage.

Sassa spent much of her early career finding her voice and sound when she became a three-chair turner and a finalist in ABS-CBN’s The Voice Kids Philippines Season 2 in 2015. She was mentored by rock icon and label mate Bamboo Manalac. Relating the song to her journey as a then 12-year-old dreamer to a pop/R&B princess, Sassa recently shared a throwback photo on social media alongside coach Bamboo and wrote “Where it all started. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today, Coach! I’ll never forget this day #HulogNiBathala.”

Listen to the new song “Hulog Ni Bathala” on all digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and YouTube for the lyric video.