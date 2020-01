It was after that viral dance practice video posted on Twitter that everything fell into place. It spelled overnight success that brought about a surge of more than 500,000 subscribers in Youtube, a spike of hundred thousands of followers in all their official social media accounts and a total of more than 5.5 Million views in their official music videos (Tilaluha and Go Up) that all happened in a span of 4 months.

SB19

SB19 is the first ever Filipino boy group trained under ShowBT. These boys are allaround performers who can sing and dance a wide variety of genre, compose

their own music, and create their own choreography. Despite their differences,

they can perform seamlessly onstage and strive hard to become better artists.

The “SB” in SB19 stands for “Sound Break”, meaning they will break into the

Philippine Music Scene with their fresh style and unique brand of music. “19” on

the other hand, represents a youthful generation as well as represent the bridge between South Korea (area code 82) and the Philippines (area code 63).

Alab

“ALAB” is a product of SB19’s passion not only to their dreams but as well as for

love. The “fire” shows the intensity and heat they can offer to anything and

everything they love. Love can be a game of chase, such as attempting to catch

the attention of someone you admire. A simple infatuation can turn into a deeper

admiration that inspires you to take action even with that fear of being rejected.

It highlights the action of pursuing the person you like no matter the obstacle.

Released this January 10, it racked up already 380,000+ views and trended

number one not only in the Philippines but also worldwide.

100-day Concert

Concomitantly, it paved way for SB19 to execute their nationwide concert

covering 10 cities, with the premier concert that happened in Bacolod this 22nd.

This sold out concert, with 3,000 A’TIN occupying the Kasilayan Gymnasium in

Negros Occidental, witnessed the group’s talent and virtuosity with each member

performing solo for the first time. These fortunate fans were the first one to

watch and hear their latest single, that is yet to be released as of this writing –

“ALAB” along with their popular singles, “Go Up” and “Tilaluha”, also featuring

their original songs “Love Goes”, “Hanggang Sa Huli” and “’Wag Mong Ikunot Ang Iyong Noo”.

Manila served as the final stop for 2019, and as we welcome the new decade, 8

other cities will experience “SB19: Get in the Zone!” Took place on December 28th

in Cuneta Astrodome, SB19 got to witness the blue ocean (Official Color) with a

total of 8,000 attendees, their biggest one yet.

You can catch them on the following cities this 2020:

• Cagayan de Oro (January 11) in The Atrium, Limketkai Center in Misamis

Oriental

• Bicol (January 18) in the Ibalong Centrum in Legazpi City

• Iloilo (February 1) in Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City

• Zamboanga (February 15) in UZ Summit Center in Zamboanga City

• Baguio (March 13) in Unviersity of Baguio in General Luna Road, Baguio City

• Pampanga, Cebu and Davao (details to be announced)

2020 Plan

Entering a new decade gives way for more opportunities for ShowBT to lay down their plans for 2020, starting with rebranding activities and a release of a full album.

With the success of the city tours this 2019, a second concert tour will kick off

December this year. There is also a possible collaboration concert with a boy

group in Korea.

Aja Aja Tayo! will also be renewing and will make way for a third season in Jeju in collaboration with Asianovela Channel (ABS CBN).

SBTalent Camp will also open for more trainees and is on the works for the debut of a new girl group.