Score A Free Cheese Pizza From Yellow Cab On Cheese Lovers’ Day

0 comment

Indulge your cheesiest cravings a little bit more with Yellow Cab as it celebrates Cheese Lovers’ Day on January 20. Whether it’s a cube, a ball, or a whole pie, #YouDoYou because everything just tastes better with a little bit of cheese.

For one day only, get a FREE 9-inch Cheese Pizza from any Yellow Cab store nationwide with a minimum single-receipt purchase of Php 1000, exclusive of delivery charge. Enjoy your favorite edge-to-edge pizzas along with this explosion of deliciously rich cheesy flavors.

Don’t miss this irresistibly tasty deal and get a cheesy experience like no other! Gather your crew and thrill your taste buds with your favorite New York-style pizza joint.

Drop by your nearest Yellow Cab store for dine-in, take out, or curbside pick-up, or order online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Alfamart brings the ‘Super Minimart’ closer to your neighborhood

Team Orange 0 comments
When your pantry needs to be restocked, you go the grocery, which is pretty much like a trip to the mall; you dress up, drive or commute, wait in the…

AirAsia kickstarts the year with Perfect 2020 Sale

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia announced its first regional seat sale for the year, the Perfect 2020 Sale. The airline’s biggest seat sale by far, Perfect 2020 celebrates the ripe opportunity for guests at…

It’s Peter to the Rescue in the New “Peter Rabbit 2” Trailer

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Peter Rabbit’s family is in trouble – and it’s up to him to save them. Watch the brand new Peter Rabbit 2 trailer now, and see the movie in Philippine…

Epson Achieves EcoVadis Gold for Corporate Social Responsibility

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Epson has been awarded a Gold rating for CSR by independent assessors EcoVadis for the third year in succession. The top rating, which reflects Epson’s commitment to achieving the highest…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone