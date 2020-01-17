Score A Free Cheese Pizza From Yellow Cab On Cheese Lovers’ Day

Indulge your cheesiest cravings a little bit more with Yellow Cab as it celebrates Cheese Lovers’ Day on January 20. Whether it’s a cube, a ball, or a whole pie, #YouDoYou because everything just tastes better with a little bit of cheese.

For one day only, get a FREE 9-inch Cheese Pizza from any Yellow Cab store nationwide with a minimum single-receipt purchase of Php 1000, exclusive of delivery charge. Enjoy your favorite edge-to-edge pizzas along with this explosion of deliciously rich cheesy flavors.

Don’t miss this irresistibly tasty deal and get a cheesy experience like no other! Gather your crew and thrill your taste buds with your favorite New York-style pizza joint.

Drop by your nearest Yellow Cab store for dine-in, take out, or curbside pick-up, or order online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com.