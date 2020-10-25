“Scorpio” and “Aswang” streaming on iWant TFC this October 31

0 comment

 

Jake Cuenca and Ivana Alawi’s desire for money and sex will corrupt their minds and summon evil into their lives in the back-to-back horror flicks for the movie series “Sitsit,” streaming on iWant TFC on October 31.

“Sitsit” presents two different stories in “Scorpio” and “Aswang” about people who, out of desperation to escape their misery and turn things around, take the easy way out and end up attracting evil elements that will manipulate them and could tarnish their souls completely.

In “Scorpio,” named after the Zodiac sign, Jake and Dido Dela Paz portray Danny, a lustful aging photographer who fears living a lonely life with no one to love. To get the woman he loves and is obsessed with, he takes a mysterious potion that will turn him into a young handsome man to win her heart.

“Aswang,” on the other hand, follows a money-hungry prostitute named Joyce (Ivana) who is desperate to escape her life after being used and abused by different people. One day, she meets Nala, a stray dog who becomes her companion for life and ends up turning all her insecurities and worries into life-changing opportunities.

In Filipino myths, the word “sitsit” or “pssst” signifies a calling of an individual or object that is usually accompanied by a bad omen when one responds to such call. The two horror flicks, however, provide a darker twist and a modern take on Filipino folklore elements “aswang” and “gayuma,” as the characters summon evil spirits due to their selfish desires.

“Scorpio” is directed by Ato Bautista, while “Aswang” is directed by Erin Pascual. Actor Paulo Avelino, meanwhile, co-produced “Aswang.”

Catch “Sitsit” on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com starting October 31.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Goldilocks’ All-About Chocolate Cake is back!

Team Orange 0 comments
Chocoholics around the country, rejoice! Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop is delighted to announce the return of the fan-favorite ALL-ABOUT CHOCOLATE cake! Now back with its improved design! Enjoy…

CreativeFest NOW! is free to the public and happens from November 19-21

Team Orange 0 comments Events
CreativeFest, the country’s largest gathering of creative professionals and advertising practitioners, is set to go all-digital with a name that reflects the tectonic shift brought about by our current reality:…

Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin holds virtual fan meet for Pinoys this December

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
ABS-CBN is giving an early holiday gift to the fans of “2gether” stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin with a virtual fan meet called “BrightWin Manila: The Virtual Fan Meet”…

Experiencing Movie Magic in the New Normal with LG OLED TV

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
In a recent virtual event done via Zoom, LG Philippines showcased the brand’s home entertainment lineup suited for the new normal. Focused on “Life in Details”, the event delved into…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone