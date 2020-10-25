“Scorpio” and “Aswang” streaming on iWant TFC this October 31

Jake Cuenca and Ivana Alawi’s desire for money and sex will corrupt their minds and summon evil into their lives in the back-to-back horror flicks for the movie series “Sitsit,” streaming on iWant TFC on October 31.

“Sitsit” presents two different stories in “Scorpio” and “Aswang” about people who, out of desperation to escape their misery and turn things around, take the easy way out and end up attracting evil elements that will manipulate them and could tarnish their souls completely.

In “Scorpio,” named after the Zodiac sign, Jake and Dido Dela Paz portray Danny, a lustful aging photographer who fears living a lonely life with no one to love. To get the woman he loves and is obsessed with, he takes a mysterious potion that will turn him into a young handsome man to win her heart.

“Aswang,” on the other hand, follows a money-hungry prostitute named Joyce (Ivana) who is desperate to escape her life after being used and abused by different people. One day, she meets Nala, a stray dog who becomes her companion for life and ends up turning all her insecurities and worries into life-changing opportunities.

In Filipino myths, the word “sitsit” or “pssst” signifies a calling of an individual or object that is usually accompanied by a bad omen when one responds to such call. The two horror flicks, however, provide a darker twist and a modern take on Filipino folklore elements “aswang” and “gayuma,” as the characters summon evil spirits due to their selfish desires.

“Scorpio” is directed by Ato Bautista, while “Aswang” is directed by Erin Pascual. Actor Paulo Avelino, meanwhile, co-produced “Aswang.”

Catch “Sitsit” on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com starting October 31.