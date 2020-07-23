Sealy Posturepedic® launches its Posturepedic Adjustable Bed System in the Philippines

Sealy Posturepedic®, the largest bedding manufacturer in the world, has recently launched its Posturepedic Adjustable Bed System in the country.

A tour-de-force of mattress innovation, the adjustable bed set comes with an array of lifestyle and therapeutic features:

  • Fully adjustable head and foot area
    State-of-the-art massage functionality
  • USB charging ports on its fully upholstered side frames
    Medium and Firm feel options
  • Under-the-bed LED lights
  • Wireless remote control with pre-set functions
  • SmarTex® fabric that regulates sleep surface temperature

The adjustable mattress, which is manufactured with a Posturepedic spring structure, uses the brand’s most advanced coil technology- the Titanium Align® Coil. This revolutionary spring system is designed to sense body weight and respond with the correct mattress support, whilst providing initial cradling comfort.

Be the first to experience a new level of sleep quality and luxury with Sealy Posturepedic’s Adjustable Bed System. Get huge discounts and free Sealy items when you purchase an adjustable bed set today!

