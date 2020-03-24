SEAOIL announces fuel discounts for medical frontliners

For frontliners with their own vehicles, SEAOIL has announced that a P5.00 gasoline and P3.00 diesel discount in selected stations across the country has been made available. These frontliners include medical professionals and technicians, hospital and clinic staff, uniformed personnel of the AFP, PNP and Coast Guards, and LGU officials, health workers, and quarantine enforcers.

Selected stations now continue to stay open where possible, allowing customers to still get their fuel and lube requirements without hassle. Service crew are equipped with proper safety gear, hygiene kits and protocols to ensure their health and safety while on duty.

To avail of the discount or fuel assistance, the driver of the vehicle must present an ID that verifies their profession. Vehicles that are properly marked such as ambulances, military and police vehicles used for COVID-19 mobilization efforts also qualify even with the absence of a frontliner.

“SEAOIL is committed to helping our frontliners #ConquerCOVID19. We have utilized our resources to help our employees and the community. Keeping our stations open where possible, is one way to ensure our frontliners get to where they are needed,” said Glenn Yu, CEO. He added that SEAOIL is actively working with partners to extend their free and discounted fuel supply where it is most needed.

To further help, SEAOIL is also providing free fuel assistance to partner hospitals nationwide, logistics groups including GrabBayanihan, and Ube Express, the free shuttle service of Kaya Natin, among others.

SEAOIL, the leading independent fuel company in the country, is one with the nation in combating the COVID-19 virus to minimize its impact on people’s lives. The company has allocated P10 million in free fuel and discounts to support the frontliners from hospitals, LGUs and transport groups.

For those who may require fuel assistance or would like to contribute to these efforts, you may send your contact details to cares@seaoil.com.ph.